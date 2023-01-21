This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Ikpeazu Mourns Abia Market Leader, Breaking: Two APC Members Shot Dead In Ebonyi

Ikpeazu Mourns Abia Market Leader

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the chairman of the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Emeka Igara, who died on Friday.

Igara died in Aba at the age of 74.

The governor’s expression was communicated through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Google

Breaking: Two APC Members Shot Dead In Ebonyi

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

Report reaching Vanguard has it that unknown gunmen, Friday struck in a community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed two persons suspected to be members of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the State.

It was gathered that the incident took place during an APC meeting in the affected community last Friday night, when the gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire.

The gunmen, who were said to be two in number reportedly operated on a motorcycle.

Time For PDP Has Come, Vote Those Who Visit Where You Live – Jandor

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) said the 2023 election will usher the party into government.

Adediran, other party leaders and candidates visited Agege Local Government Area on Friday in continuation of his tour of 245 wards.

Jandor had an interactive session with the Tipper Drivers and Building Materials Dealers Association at Tipper Garage in Agege.

Okowa, Otuaro, Ibori, Oborevwori Present As Ex-Delta Gov, Uduaghan Buries Father-in-law In Grand Style

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

Encomiums poured in as eminent personalities from all walks of life converged in Warri, Delta State to bid farewell to Brig-General Sunday Esijolomi Tuoyo (Rtd.), father-in-law of Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the immediate-past governor of Delta State.

Brig-General Tuoyo journeyed to the great beyond on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the ripe age of 87.

For two consecutive days, Thursday January 19, 2023 and Friday, January 20, 2023, the lively city of Warri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, was at its boisterous best, as the octogenarian was laid to rest. The funeral ceremony began with service of songs/night of tributes (Thursday) and funeral service (Friday) at First Baptist Church, Warri, Delta State.

Imo: Court Sacks PDP Candidate In Ihedioha’s Constituency

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sacked the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo State, Albert Agulanna.

The court, on Friday, in its ruling in a suit initiated by Uzoma Ugochukwu from Aboh Mbaise, ordered that a fresh primary be held in the constituency within the next 14 days.

Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency is the constituency of the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

PDP Suspends Fayose, Nnamani, Others

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Peoples Democratic Party has suspended some chieftains of the party in Ekiti, Enugu and Imo states over allegations of anti-party activities.

The party on Friday night in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba disclosed the suspension of the party chieftains from Ekiti comprising Emiola Jennifer, Ajayi Samuel, Olayinka Olalere, Akerele Oluyinka and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John.

Others are Ayeni Funso and Ajijola Oladimeji.

Content created and supplied by: Debiclaz (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Ikpeazu #Mourns #Abia #Market #Leader #Breaking #APC #Members #Shot #Dead #EbonyiToday’s Headlines: Ikpeazu Mourns Abia Market Leader, Breaking: Two APC Members Shot Dead In Ebonyi Publish on 2023-01-21 12:15:16