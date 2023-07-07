Today’s Headlines: I’II Be First To Blast Tinubu If – Fayose Declares; 2023: Tinubu’s Victory Has Come To Stay – Jaji, APC Chieftain

I’II Be First To Blast Tinubu If – Fayose Declares

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has declared he will be the first to blast President Bola Tinubu if he goes back on campaign promises.

He expressed his intention to actively monitor the government’s activities and provide constructive criticism when deemed necessary.

This is even as he said he did not expect Tinubu to fail, stressing that if there is any delay, it will not be a deliberate act on the part of the president.

He made the declaration, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after meeting with the president.

Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after the meeting, Fayose, however, rated high Tinubu’s performance since coming into office, saying he should be encouraged and that he cannot do it alone.

Tinubu’s Victory Has Come To Stay – Jaji, APC Chieftain

Mallam Ahmed Moyosore (Moyo) Jaji, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area. In this interview, he insisted that no election in the world is without flaws and dismissed the recent European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) report on the 2023 election. He insists that the victory of Tinubu has come to stay and that whatever flaws noticed during the election cannot take pre-eminence over societal wellbeing. He also discussed other national issues.

The 2023 general elections are done with but a lot of issues still surround the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission and how promises were made and not fulfilled, especially regarding the real-time upload of the presidential election result on the INEC viewing portal (IRev), which gave room for doubt and suspicion on the integrity and transparency of the election, what is your take?

People may accuse me of bias because I am an All Progressives Congress (APC) member but I think what happened was that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) outsmarted the politicians. The courts have affirmed that INEC is at liberty to decide how, when and the manner of declaring election results. Intelligence report suggests that there were sinister plots to manipulate the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) by some political parties so that whatever INEC uploads to the IRev the BVAS will download a different thing that will favour those behind the manipulation. There is an audio tape where some principal opposition leaders were discussing how to beat the system before the election. We are not surprised by how some of the opposition reacted because what INEC did was a surprise.

Tinubu Throws Challenge To Military On Bandits, Others

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian military for the efforts put in to tackle Boko Haram while urging them to replicate the same in tackling banditry and other criminals trying to destabilise the country.

Tinubu said this while reiterating that his government is conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the concerns of Nigerians on the issue on Thursday

The President, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said this during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160th Anniversary of the Nigerian Army on Thursday in Ibadan.

Alleged Forgery: Mmesoma’s Case Should Serve As Warning To UTME Cheats – Ex-NUC Boss, Okebukola

FORMER Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, NUC, Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, said yesterday that the case of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma should be a warning to potential Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, cheats.

According to him, Mmesoma’s episode has shown that JAMB has moved several steps ahead of examination cheats.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, he said many people were unaware of the thoroughness of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, in promoting the integrity of JAMB-conducted examinations.

Mmesoma had claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was celebrated as the highest scorer of the examination.

The accusation by JAMB that the result was fake and manipulated by the candidate from her original score of 249 triggered reactions from the public.

However, after being presented with incontrovertible evidence, the 19-year-old candidate from Anambra state, admitted that her score, according to a text message she received from the Board, was 249.

While reacting to the development in a statement in Abuja yesterday, Okebukola, who is the immediate past chairman of, Governing Board of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, said this was a confirmation that “Prof. Oloyede and his able team at JAMB ” jumped ahead of unscrupulous persons.’

He called on all educational institutions and examination bodies to adopt the Oloyede model and techniques of stamping out examination malpractice in schools and public examinations in the country.

