Today’s Headlines: IGP Assures Women, Youths’ Safety, Fire Guts Building At Balogun Market

IGP Assures Women, Youths’ Safety

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Thursday, began the Police Community Relations Committee on national women and youths sensitization summit on peaceful, free and fair 2023 general elections with the theme ‘Ensuring Secured and Safe Atmosphere for Nigerian Women and Youths during Election Process’.

Source: Punch paper

The summit which dissected the roles of the electorates, particularly women and youths, urged cooperation with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies engaged in election security management for robust security before, during, and after the elections.

The IGP commended the initiative of the PCRC National Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim and the PCRC national executives while urging them to use their platform to improve security at the grassroots level while working to empower local communities to work in tandem with the NPF in ensuring their safety and security and to create a more secure environment for everyone.

Again, Fire Guts Building At Balogun Market

Barely one week, another building at the popular Balogun Market in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Punch paper

A storey building had been destroyed in the market in late January.

tives of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services are yet to respond to a distress call on the incidents as of the time of filing this report.

2023 elections: NBC issues warning to broadcasters

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has warned broadcast stations in the country against violating relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

Source: Daily Post

This was contained in a statement signed by the NBC Director General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, who observed with deep concerns, how ethics have been thrown to the winds by politicians using the broadcast media in a manner that violates the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Ilelah, who stressed that hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks are prohibited by the code, warned that sanctions await any broadcasting station found to have violated the code.

Court orders INEC to accept Labour Party candidates in 24 states

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to accept and recognize the nomination of candidates of the Labour Party, LP, in 24 states of the federation for the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Vanguard papers

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order while delivering judgements in different suits that were brought before the court by the party.

The court held that INEC should accept and publish the list of candidates the LP submitted to it from the affected states, either manually or through its electronic nomination portal.

It faulted the electoral body which it said violated sections 31, 33 and 36 of the Electoral Act, 2022, when it rejected the list of LP’s candidates on the premise that its nomination portal was not functional.

PDP’s Atiku Abubakar Desperate For Presidency; Peter Obi Not Planning To Step Down – Aisha Yesufu

A Nigerian activist and social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has come hard on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, describing his ambition to become Nigerian president in 2023 as desperate

Aisha made the allegation in a two-minute video that has gone viral in reaction to the report that was credited to Atiku that he was ready to work with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s Peter Obi after meeting with the duo to support his ambition in the forthcoming elections.

Source: Saharareporters

Atiku had stated this in a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday.

Speaking with the interviewer in the Hausa language, Atiku had said both Obi and Kwankwaso were not threats to his chances of winning at the February 25 poll.

