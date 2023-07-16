Today’s Headlines: Ignore Calls For Kanu’s Release – Groups Tell FG; Tinubu hails Osoba at 84

Ignore Calls For Kanu’s Release, Northern Groups Tell FG

ABUJA – The Coalition of North­ern Groups (CNG) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resist and disregard what it describes as “the unpatriotic calls” by the Igbo leaders for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

A statement on Saturday is­sued by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG Spokesperson, told Presi­dent Tinubu to remain resolute in seeing through Kanu’s prose­cution along with his sponsors, backers and collaborators for the heinous crimes against the Nigerian state and innocent Ni­gerian citizens, so as not to set the wrong precedent of region­al leaders interfering with the course of justice.

The CNG reminded Mr. Pres­ident that by acceding to the demands for Kanu’s release, his government would be exposed to questions as to the status of the innocent Nigerian citizens of other regions killed, dispos­sessed and displaced as a result of Kanu’s incitement.

The group rather called on the Federal Government to intensi­fy ongoing action to disband all militias and armed groups in the South East and other parts of Nigeria, by resort to the use of force if need be, to ensure that no group has the capacity to chal­lenge the state in its prerogative to maintain law and order, and protect citizens’ lives and prop­erties.

According to Suleiman, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has taken stock of events unfolding in Nigeria, noting especially, the unrelenting dis­turbances created by certain in­terest groups in the South-East, ignited and incessantly fanned and executed through the force of arms and terrorist tactics by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and co-authors of mind­less violence and separatism.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, described former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, as an important statesman whose life is worth emulating.

“His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians,” Tinubu said in his birthday message to Osoba who turned 84 on July 15, 2023.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said, “Today, I rejoice with the family, friends, and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Apro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State.”

Emefiele will take down Buhari and his family if prosecuted – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, has suggested that many influential Nigerians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, will be indicted if the Federal Government prosecuted suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for financial crimes.

Sowore claimed that the continued detention of Emefiele by the Department of State Service (DSS) has nothing to do with the gravity of his alleged crimes but is rather a plot to use him as the fall guy for the people in government.

The media proprietor-cum-politician said should the President Bola Tinubu administration decides to press charges against the apex bank boss, Buhari, his entire family and in-laws will go down in the process.

Additionally, the AAC presidential candidate alleged that other beneficiaries of the supposed financial crimes committed by Emefiele included governors, members of the ruling party, senators, and even people in the DSS, among others.

N500bn palliative: Kano govt denies criticising Tinubu’s sharing formula

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has vehemently denied and distanced himself and the state government from recent news circulating on various media platforms.

The reports falsely claimed that he criticized the administration led by President Tinubu for the allocation formula of N500 billion, which was allocated through the Bank of Industries to support small-scale industries across the country.

In a statement released to journalists on Saturday, Gwarzo’s Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, clarified the Deputy Governor’s stance.

According to Shuaibu, Gwarzo had referred to a news segment he watched on Thursday morning featuring Senator Ali Ndume, who expressed concerns about the allocation formula.

“The Deputy Governor made this reference while receiving a delegation from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house, as they commemorated the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives” Garba disclosed.

Shuaibu emphasized that nowhere in the Deputy Governor’s statement did he mention the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He explained that the allocation formula had been designed even before President Tinubu assumed office.

“Therefore, the reports misinterpreted Gwarzo’s comments, failing to grasp the essence of his statement” he stressed.

The Deputy Governor, in reaffirming the commitment of the Kano state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, assured that they remain steadfast in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

