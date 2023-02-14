Today’s Headlines: Igbo Will Vote Tinubu Because Of 2nd Niger Bridge- Umahi, Matawalle Expels NGOs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Igbo Will Vote Tinubu Because Of 2nd Niger Bridge- Umahi

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said that the Igbo will vote for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, because of the Second Niger Bridge constructed by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Umahi said this while speaking at the APC South-East grand finale rally in Owerri on Tuesday.

(Photo credit: Google)

Matawalle Expels NGOs

Photo credit: daily trust

Zamfara government, on Tuesday, asked Non Governmental Organisations operating in the state ( NGOs) to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner of Security and Home Affairs DIG rtd Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe the state government said it has observed with utmost dismay, the recent high influx of Non-Governmental Organisations into the state.

Buhari Joins APC Imo Rally

Photo credit: the cable

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, joined the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state.

Speaking at the rally, Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, said if elected, he will address insecurity and advance Buhari’s legacies, including in the areas of infrastructure and agriculture.

Imo Traditional Council Honours Buhari With Brother In Diaspora Title

Photo credit: the nation

The Imo Traditional Council on Tuesday in Owerri honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with a traditional title, “Nwanne D’namba”, a brother in Diaspora.

According to a statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the Council appreciated the Nigerian leader for love shown to the South East, and sustained legacy of promoting peace and harmony in the country.

Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello’s Nephew, Others To Remain In Prison Till February 20

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned ruling on the bail application filed by Ali Bello, nephew of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and four others in a N3 billion money laundering trial to Monday, February 20, 2023.

At the resumed proceedings on the case on Tuesday, February 14, defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, informed the court of two motions filed on February 7, 2023, seeking the withdrawal and replacement of the initial applications of January 26, 2023 on behalf of the defendants.

