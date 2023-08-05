Today’s Headlines: IG, customs CG meet over border control, Tinubu’s CBN investigator, Obazee, laments media attacks.

IG, customs CG meet over border control.

According to Punch news, The acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Thursday played host to the acting Comptroller General, Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting served as a platform for both agencies to seek ways to strengthen cooperation across all areas of their respective operations, especially border control.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

“The discussion focused on areas such as joint training programs, enhanced border patrol efforts, improved investigation techniques, and the establishment of a mutual working relationship for better internal security in the nation,” Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun also paid a visit to the Chairman of, Police Service Commission, Dr Solomon Arase, on Thursday at the commission’s Corporate Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, to discuss crucial issues aimed at enhancing the mutual relationship between the Police Force and the commission.

“During the meeting, both leaders engaged in productive discussions concerning the betterment of policing services and administration in the country. The IG and the PSC Chairman emphasised the importance of cooperation and coordination to ensure the effective delivery of law enforcement services and uphold the principles of justice and safety for all citizens.

“The IG expressed his commitment to working closely with the Police Service Commission and the Nigerian Customs Service in fostering a seamless working relationship between the agencies.

Tinubu’s CBN investigator, Obazee, laments media attacks.

According to Punch news, Former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, has alleged slander against him over some imaginary financial impropriety, describing it as “outrageous falsehood.”

His lawyer, Anayo Mbah, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, said the malicious campaign was meant to abuse the minds of the people against Obazee.

Obazee was on July 28 appointed by President Bola Tinubu as a special investigator to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria and related entities.

His lawyer said there had been a series of negative narratives published by some online media to tarnish Obazee’s reputation since the announcement of his appointment.

Mbah said, “We challenge the peddlers of the false and malicious statements to produce the petition(s) and criminal charge(s) filed against Mr. Obazee, as well as the judgment(s) of the court convicting or sentencing him for any such criminal offences.

Okun leaders visit Tinubu over marginalisation claim.

According to Punch news, President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, promised to address complaints of marginalisation in terms of power rotation and constitutional provisions to guarantee equal rights for all Senatorial Districts in Kogi state.

This formed part of the discussions when Tinubu received in audience the leaders of Okun Development Association, led by Prof. Micheal Ikupolati, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“When you talk about domination, I’ll have to dig deeper into the issues. Yes, the question of rotation was agreed upon by Prince Audu and some other leaders, but death didn’t allow him. God Almighty knows the reasons and we cannot question him,” the President told the leaders, referring to an agreement on power rotation made by the late Abubakar Audu.

Yakubu, INEC admin staff meet to resolve logistics problems.

According to Punch news, The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, met in Lagos on Thursday with the commission’s administrative secretaries to review the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said the meeting was to identify some of the administrative issues that affected INEC’s performance in the last general elections.

He said, “This meeting is to identify the areas of strength with a view to consolidating where necessary.

“Also, the meeting with the administrative officials was to identify the weakness, in other to come up with actionable recommendations for improvement in future elections.

“Therefore, based on the feedback from the public, the commission has also identified these challenges and how to resolve them for future elections.

“Among them were late arrival of election materials to some polling units, inefficient service at polling units by trained officials, management of the BVAS technology, and insecurity of facilities and personnel,” he said.

