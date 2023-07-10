Today’s Headlines: If Tinubu Offers Me Appointment, I Would Reject It- Fayose, Ex-Edo PDP Gov Aspirant, Ikhine Defects To APC

If Tinubu Offers Me Ministerial Appointment, I Would Reject It- Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has vowed not to accept a ministerial appointment from President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Fayose, a two-term governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

He said he supported Tinubu because he believes in him, and not because he needed any appointment from him.

Ex-Edo PDP Gov Aspirant Ikhine, Defects To APC

The Deputy Director General, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020, Engr. Gideon Ikhine has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujolen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government area and dated July 8, 2023, made available to journalists on Sunday, Ikhine, who was also an ex-governorship aspirant of the PDP in Edo State said it was a great honour contributing to the party in the last 24 years.

The letter reads, “It has been a great honor to contribute to the growth and success of this party over the years, with People Democratic Party recording outstanding results from my Ward all through the 24 years of working with you.

Yari Was Not Invited For Allegedly Ignoring Tinubu’s Phone Calls- DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says Abdulaziz Yari, senator representing Zamfara west, was not invited over alleged refusal to respond to telephone calls from President Bola Tinubu.

Recently, a report alleged that Yari was arrested and detained by the DSS over the claim that he shunned Tinubu’s telephone calls in June.

The report also claimed that the telephone call was initiated by the president to pressure the former Zamfara governor to drop his ambition to become the senate president.

Tinubu Emerges New ECOWAS Chairman

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu was unanimously endorsed Sunday by West African leaders as the new chairman of the regional economic group, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu was endorsed by the leaders at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu, who is the latest entrant into the exclusive club of Heads of State in West Africa, enthusiastically accepted the honour, on behalf of Nigeria, with a solemn pledge to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

