Today’s Headlines: I Wouldn’t Have Contested Against Akpabio – DIG Ekpoudom; To End Sit-At-Home, Share 50,000 Palliatives Every Monday – Shehu Sani Advises

I Wouldn’t Have Contested Against Akpabio–DIG

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Mr Udom Ekpoudom, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State is a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and former senatorial aspirant for Ikot Ekpene senatorial district in the 2023 elections. He gives insight on his relationship with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. He opens up on why he later supported Akpabio after his failed bid to go to the Senate. Excerpts!

When you stepped down for Akpabio during the elections, did you envisage that he will later become the Senate president?

Well I’m not God, I didn’t know that he would become the senate president, everything is for our good. The only thing was that I knew he would win the senate seat since I joined up with him. My supporters are very loyal. I knew that with the supporters he had plus my own he would succeed. Also, my aim was to ensure that the candidate of the PDP which is the ruling party in this state did not win; of course he may not be a match to Akpabio but we needed to work hard to ensure that our party won the election.

Share 50k Every Monday–Sani Adevises

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has proffered a solution to end the sit-at-home menace crippling the economy of the South-East region.

Recall that the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has been declaring a series of sit-at-home orders in the South-East region in protest of the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Senator Sani suggested that since the sit-at-home is usually observed on Mondays, the government should consider dolling out N50,000 palliatives to South-East residents in market places every Monday to have them defy the sit-at-home order.

CSO Faults Tinubu’s N8,000 Monthly Palliatives

Photo Credit: Leadership

The United Action Front of Civil Society has condemned the N8,000 monthly palliatives to 12 million households by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying it exposes the reality of renewed misgovernance and corruption.

The CSO in a statement signed by the head, national coordinating centre, Olawale Okunniyi said the supposed intervention is erroneous and a poorly conceived ploy to hoodwink the masses, who have been unduly trampled and pauperised by the policy of the APC government under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leadership of the organised platform of the Nigerian civil society lamented that poor Nigeria are being forced to take the bitter pill of repaying a wrongheaded loan supposedly being acquired in their interest in the nearest future.

PrinceAI (

)