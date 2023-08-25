Today’s Headlines: I Would Have Voted For Peter Obi If I Had Voted But He Wouldn’t Have Been Able To Govern Nigeria–Wumi Akintide, Tribunal sacks Lagos LP Rep

I Would Have Voted For Peter Obi If I Had Voted But He Wouldn’t Have Been Able To Govern Nigeria–Wumi Akintide

Former Assistant Secretary in the Nigeria Civil Service, Dr. Wumi Akintide has said that he would have voted for Peter Obi instead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his fellow Yoruba man, if he had voted in the 2023 presidential election.

He made the remarks during a special edition of the online interview programme 90MinutesAfrica hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo on Sunday.

The close confidant of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, revealed that there was no way he would have voted for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as a total disaster.

The APC candidate in the election, Bola Tinubu, was subsequently declared the winner by the electoral body.

He further stated that even though he believed that the former Anambra State governor was the best candidate, he would not have been able to govern successfully with the current Nigerian constitution.

Tribunal sacks Lagos LP Rep

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has nullified the return of the Labour Party candidate, Seyi Sowunmi, as the House of Representatives member for Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

Instead, the three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Ogunyemi, as the duly elected candidate of the election conducted on February 25, 2023. The other members of the panel are Justice Ashu Ewah and Justice Muhammad Sambo.

Ogunyemi, a two-term state lawmaker and former secretary of the APC in Lagos, had challenged the declaration of Sowunmi by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election.

It was on the grounds that the respondent was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the election under the candidacy of Labour Party for Ojo Federal Constituency.

Ogun community laments air pollution by cement firm

Residents of Ewekoro in the Ewekoro Local Government Area have raised the alarm over the health risks they are exposed to due to the activities of Lafarge Africa Plc, makers of cement.

The residents, who lamented that the community was no longer safe to live in, and every effort made to get the company to take appropriate action had yielded no result.

During a visit, our correspondent observed that many of the houses in the community were covered with cement dust particles.

It was also observed that the plant equipment from which carbon oxide emanated from the factory is located a few meters from the community.

Sex-for-Grades: Women group seeks Tinubu’s assent to sexual harassment bill

A group, The Women’s Network has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assent to the Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Bill passed by the 9th National Assembly.

The group similarly recommended that educational institutions in Nigeria should, as a matter of necessity, develop a sexual and gender harassment policy to safeguard the dignity of girls with a view to providing a safe environment for learning.

The President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Mrs Ladi Bala, made these calls yesterday in Calabar while demanding justice for all the hapless female students of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar who have suffered unwarranted intimidation and sexual harassment from Prof Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law.

NAWOJ which held the meeting under the umbrella body of the Women’s Network, a women’s rights group, while condemning the alleged sex for grades scandal involving Ndifon, noted that the alleged sexual harassment is the second of such reports against him, and stressed that, as such, justice must be served this time around.

