Today’s Headlines: I Worked Against Tinubu At Presidential Primaries — Abdullahi Adamu; Gov Zulum Makes Fresh Appointments

I Worked Against Tinubu At Presidential Primaries—Adamu

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has narrated how Ahmed Lawan, the former Senate President, was endorsed by the ruling party’s National Working Committee (NWC) before the party’s convention.

Adamu, who made this known in an exclusive interview with Arise TV, which was monitored by SaharaReporters, claimed all the party’s stakeholders, including him had no choice but to comply with NWC’s proposal to endorse Lawan’s candidacy before the convention.

He added that after Bola Tinubu got the presidential ticket at the convention, the party immediately shifted its position to work with him on how to ensure victory during the 2023 presidential election.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Zulum Makes Fresh Appointments

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Borno State Governor, Prof. Banagana Umara Zulum has appointed Bukar Tijani as Secretary to State Government.

Zulum also reappointed Prof. Isa Marte as his Chief of Staff.

The two appointments were announced by the Governor’s spokesman Malam Isa Gusau in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement noted that Zulum considered Tijani’s very high-level experience from his services as minister from July 2011 to September 2013 and as Assistant Secretary-General/Assistant Director-General (ASG/ADG) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The 62-year-old Tijani was born in Damasak but hails from Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

Kogi Gov Poll: Court declines to nullify APC primary, dismisses Adeyemi’s suit

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Ahead of the Kogi state governorship election billed for November 11, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to nullify the governorship primary election that was conducted by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The court, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice James Omotosho, equally refused to invalidate the nomination of Ahmed Usman Ododo as flag-bearer of the APC for the gubernatorial contest.

It held that there was no merit in a suit that was brought before it by a former federal lawmaker that represented Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The plaintiff had in his suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/556/2023, sought the cancellation of the primary election, insisting that Ododo was “fraudulently” nominated by the party.

Adeyemi, in a 35-paragraph affidavit he filed in support of his originating summons, told the court that he obtained nomination and expression of interest forms from the party at the cost of N50 million, following which he was screened and cleared to participate in the primary election that was slated for April 14, 2023.

No intention to witch-hunt Ortom, other predecessors – Gov. Alia

Photos Credits: PM

Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia says he is focused on governance and service delivery to the people and not after his predecessor, Mr Samuel Ortom.

Ortom’s media aide, Terver Akase, and the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, had allegedly accused Alia of harassing and witch-hunting Ortom.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Alia said he was focused on governance and service delivery and do not have the time to go after Ortom or trilities.

He said that the Assets Recovery Committee inaugurated on June 22 was not to witch hunt anyone, but to recover government property sold and kept in the wrong hands

