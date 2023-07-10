Today’s Headlines: I Worked Against Atiku-Fayose, Court orders Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari govts to account for $5bn Abacha loot

Presidency: I worked against Atiku, says Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, says he has no regrets working ‘one hundred per cent’ against the presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the build-up to the February 25 presidential poll.

Fayose, who is a member of the PDP, also said he was not afraid of being kicked out of the party, for making the disclosure.

He said his supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress based on principle.

He made the revelation when he featured on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television on Sunday night.

Court orders Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari govts to account for $5bn Abacha loot

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a landmark judgment, has ordered the disclosure of the spending details of about USD$5 billion Abacha loot by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.”

The court ordered the government of President Bola Tinubu to “disclose the exact amount of money stolen by General Sani Abacha from Nigeria, and the total amount of Abacha loot recovered and all agreements signed on same by the governments of former presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari.”

The judgment was delivered last week by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/407/2020, brought by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

In his judgment, Justice Omotosho held that, “In the final analysis, the application by SERAP is meritorious and the Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance is hereby ordered to furnish SERAP with the full spending details of about $5bn Abacha loot within 7 days of this judgment.”

Justice Omotosho ordered the government to “disclose details of the projects executed with the Abacha loot, locations of any such projects and the names of companies and contractors that carried or carrying out the projects since the return of democracy in 1999 till date.”

Justice Omotosho also ordered the government to “disclose details of specific roles played by the World Bank and other partners in the execution of any projects funded with Abacha loot under the governments of former presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari.”

Justice Omotosho also stated that, “The excuse by the Minister of Finance is that the Ministry has searched its records and the details of the exact public funds stolen by Abacha and how the funds have been spent are not held by the Ministry. The excuse has no leg to stand in view of section 7 of the Freedom of Information Act.”

Justice Omotosho dismissed all the objections raised by the Federal Government and upheld SERAP’s arguments. Consequently, the court entered judgment in favour of SERAP against the Federal Government.

NURTW lauds Tinubu’s policy direction

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, at the weekend, pledged its support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The union also commended what it called the “progressive policy directions” of the present administration since its inauguration on May 29.

In a press statement signed by the National President, NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, and the union’s Secretary General, Asogwa Chukwudi, NURTW urged “well-meaning Nigerians” to support the present administration.

“We, the members of the NURTW, are solidly behind this administration and will always give our contributions and suggestions to ensure the building of a strong and prosperous nation.

“We also encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with this government to support the progressive policy direction of this administration as our country is definitely on the path of recovery and prosperity,” the statement said.

The union further stated that they were aware of the many challenges facing the country presently.

They added that they were convinced that President Tinubu had both the capacity and capability to turn around the fortunes of the nation and deliver on his campaign promises.

“Needless to say is our decision to support the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit, unification and floating of the naira, suspension of the multiple taxation, opening of our borders for vehicle importations, the higher institution’s students’ loan scheme, and a host of others which are already setting the pace and policy directions of this administration.

NEWSJAMB score controversy: Soludo orders Mmesomma to see psychologist

The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has directed that Mmesomma Ejikeme, the student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, who has been at the centre of a JAMB score controversy, undergo counselling.

In a letter to the principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi, Soludo directed the immediate commencement of psychological counselling and therapy sessions for Ejikeme.

The student admitted on Thursday, July 6, 2023, that she manipulated her JAMB results to arrive at 362, which was the highest in the country.

Soludo directed that the 19-year-old be handed over to a Professor of Clinical Psychology in a letter signed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Chuma-Udeh said: “The directive is in line with one of the recommendations of the committee set up by the Anambra State Government to investigate the matter, following the parading of the fake results, which elicited interests and generated controversy and misgivings.”

