Today’s Headlines: I Worked Against Atiku During Pres Election – Fayose, No Plan To Suspend Saraki – Kwara PDP

Presidency: I worked against Atiku, says Fayose

Photo credit: Punchng

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, says he has no regrets working ‘one hundred per cent’ against the presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the build-up to the February 25 presidential poll.

Fayose, who is a member of the PDP, also said he was not afraid of being kicked out of the party, for making the disclosure.

He said his supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress based on principle.

He made the revelation when he featured on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television on Sunday night.Fayose said, “I worked against him (Atiku) 100 per cent. Nigeria is bigger than the PDP, APC and even Asiwaju (Tinubu) himself. Let us call a spade a spade. I am not a man that will hide my action. If PDP doesn’t need me again, they cannot say I cannot live.

“But I love the PDP even though the party has not been fair to me. I am a principled man. So, let me say to you, I never worked for PDP during the last election. I am not a liar and a pretender. I did not work for PDP.”

No Plan To Suspend Saraki- PDP.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kwara State, has denied rumours that it is planning to suspend the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The party stated this in a communique signed by the state party Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the state Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal reports The PUNCH.

In the communique issued after the State Working Committee meeting in Ilorin, the party urged members to be calm and disregard the rumoured suspension of the former two-term governor of the state.

President Tinubu Emerges ECOWAS Chairman

Photo credit: Channel

President Bola Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government,” he said upon his emergence on Sunday in Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu succeeds President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau as ECOWAS chair.

Tinubu’s emergence was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The 63rd Ordinary Session summit was the first engagement of the President within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Lagos Taskforce To Enforce Govt Laws, Directives On Street Trading.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

In a continued effort to eliminate street trading on state highways and major streets in the La­gos metropolis, the Lagos State Taskforce is prepar­ing to crack down on street traders and support other governmental agencies in enforcing the complete ban on street trading in the state.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, Chairman of the Task­force, at the Bolade Osho­di Headquarters disclosed this recently.

He emphasised that the state government’s com­mitment to ensuring the safety and security of La­gosians while maintaining order on the highways.“ It is no longer a secret that the closure of Eko Bridge was a result of ille­gal street trading beneath the bridge, which led to a fire outbreak and subse­quent closure of the bridge for safety reasons. Now that the bridge has been re­opened, we will ensure that these street traders do not cause any further harm to Lagosians.”

The Taskforce has been collaborating with sister agencies such as the Lagos State Environmental Sani­tation Corps (LAGESC) in joint operations to eradi­cate the problem of street trading, which obstructs the free movement of vehi­cles and pedestrians along major routes like Oshodi, Ketu, and Ajangbadi. This time, everyone will be ful­ly committed to ensuring compliance throughout the state.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)