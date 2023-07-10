Today’s Headlines: I worked against Atiku during election – Fayose, Soludo order therapy for Mmesoma

I worked against Atiku during presidential election – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has disclosed that he has no regret working ‘one hundred percent’ against the presidential ambition of Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the build-up to the February 25 election.

While defending his action, Fayose stated that he was not afraid of being kicked out of the party for anti-party activities.

This was even as he vowed not to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress following the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Continuing, the two-term governor noted that he has never hidden his admiration for the President who has more than proven in time past that he is the new leader of the Yoruba race.

Soludo orders therapy for Mmesoma

Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo has directed that Mmesomma Joy Ejikeme, the female pupil who falsified her Unifief Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) be handed over to the State Guidance Counselor and Professor of Clinical Psychology.

Soludo gave this directive in a letter to the Principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi where Mmesoma is a student.

The governor further directed immediate commencement of psychological counseling and therapy session for Mmesomma, who on Thursday, July 6, 2023 admitted she manipulated the fake results she had been parading.

In the letter signed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the governor said the directive followed one of the recommendations of the panel constituted to investigate the matter.

Sultan condemns burning of Quran in Sweden, demands investigation

The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar, has condemned the burning of the Quran in front of the main mosque in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Sultan, in a statement by the Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, on Saturday said the desecration of Islamic symbols by European countries indicated that they fell short of fairness and decorum.

The Sultan urged Muslims to remain peaceful as he called on Swedish authorities to investigate the matter and ensure justice.

The council enjoined the Ummah worldwide to remain calm and continue to be peaceful and law-abiding in the face of provocation.

Former President Of Nigerian ASUU, Fasina Missing

Aformer President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dipo Fasina, is missing. Fasina was reportedly travelling to Algeria at the invitation of the Algerian government when he missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

His whereabouts have since remained unknown, the report said. Incumbent ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Sodeke, confirmed that Fasina’s whereabouts were unknown in an interview on Sunday.

Osodeke however, added that the lecturers’ union was working hard to ensure Fasina’s safe return home. Also, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed that the organisation was aware that Fasina was missing.

Fasina, a polyglot, reportedly speaks Yoruba, English, French, Russian, and Ukrainian. He also reads and translates German and Spanish. Fasina was the founding coordinator of the Philosophy Department of the Ogun State University.

