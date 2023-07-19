Today’s Headlines: I Won’t Rest Until All The Killers Get Served – Suleman, Gunmen kill 3 in Imo

I Won’t Rest Until All The Killers Get Served Meal They Ordered- Suleman

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has vowed never to rest until all those involved in his attempted assassination are arrested and brought to justice.

Suleman who took to his Twitter handle to thank the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, for his efforts and collaboration after a meeting at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said he had kept his promise and gone after the assailants working with the police.

He tweeted: “Thanks for having me sir, God bless the Inspector General of the Nigerian police force. I will say some things when this whole mess is over.

“For those they killed, I vowed not to rest until all the killers get served the meal they ordered.

“I have kept that promise and gone after them, working with the police. Those waiting for me to brief them should wait till everyone is rounded up.”

SaharaReporters had reported how Suleman’s motorcade was attacked along the Benin-Auchi Road on October 21, 2022, by gunmen.

Although the cleric escaped unhurt, the attackers killed six persons, including three police operatives in his convoy.

One Yusuf Ismael Isah, who allegedly participated in the attack has been arrested by the operatives of the police.

Gunmen kill 3 in Imo

Gunmen have killed three persons in about two communities of Orogwe, Irete in Owerri west local government area of Imo state.

An eyewitness who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, said the attacks happened in different locations early this week.

He also said a former Enugu Psychiatrist director, popularly known as Jojo, was attacked and his vehicle snatched from him.

The reason for the attack was linked to the Simon Ekpa announced sit-at-home order towards the end of this month.

The eyewitness said: “It’s sad Ndegwu, Orogwe both neighbouring communities in Owerri West no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. yesterday 2 people were killed at Orogwe while one killed at Ndegwu by same attackers.

“A former Enugu Psychiatrist director had his vehicle snatched from him last Monday.”

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said: “I am yet to receive an official report on the above cases.”

Remi Tinubu assures women of more appointments, opportunities

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria, has assured women of more appointments and opportunities under the administration of her husband.

Tinubu, made this known at the merit award ceremony for inductees into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame in Abuja.

Represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, Tinubu reiterated her commitment to better the lots of Nigerian women across the nation.

“The wife of the President said she won’t let the voices of Nigerian women down for giving support to her husband.

“She assured us of more opportunities and appointments for women,” she said.

Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, Director General, Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (IMBNCWD) said the award was in recognition of outstanding gender advocacies.

She said women with zeal, passion and commitment in bridging gender gaps, dismantling barriers and forging a path towards an equal future would be awarded.

Vilita-Bashir said the celebrants have been honoured as champions for the upliftment of the cause of women, who have been advocating for equal gender, justice and fairness in the society.

“We recognise those who have dedicated their lives to empowering women, who have inspired them to dream bigger, reach higher and break free from the shackles of societal limitations.

“Our celebration extends beyond gender inclusion and women empowerment. It embraces the spirit of humanitarian service, for true empowerment is not limited to oneself but extends to others in need.

Putin to skip BRICS summit in S.Africa over arrest threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa next month, the country’s presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation he could be detained.

Putin’s potential visit has been a thorny diplomatic issue for Pretoria.

The Russian leader is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant — a provision that South Africa as an ICC member would be expected to implement were he to set foot in the country.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit,” Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will instead represent Russia, Magwenya said.

The decision follows “a number of consultations” held by Ramaphosa in recent months, the most recent of which took place last night, he added.

South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS group, a gathering of heavyweights that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China, and which sees itself as a counterweight to Western economic domination.

Putin was formally invited to a BRICS summit due to take place in Johannesburg between August 22 and 24, but Pretoria has been under heavy domestic and international pressure not to host him.

The other countries’ leaders will all be in attendance, Magwenya said.

