Today’s Headlines: I Won’t Quarrel With Datti–Obi; Obi Not known In Zamfara, Gombe, Others -Nsima Ekere

I Won’t Quarrel With Datti –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, have allayed the fears that there would be disagreements between them if elected into office.

The duo spoke in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna yesterday at a town hall meeting. They were responding to concerns of the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, Apostle Nuhu E. Kure, of quarrel between elected presidents and their deputies.

The clergy man, who said when such quarrels occur, it results in religious crisis, noted that such happened under the present government of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But Obi, who addressed leaders of both Christian and Muslim communities at Throne Room Ministry in Kafanchana, said Datti and he had nothing to quarrel for.

According to him: “The reason people quarrel is transaction. I have no reason for self enrichment. God has given me enough. I am content.

Former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission and the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, shares his thoughts with PATRICK ODEY on the forthcoming elections and the challenges facing the NDDC, among others

You have just been appointed Chairman of the APC presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State. What measures have you put in place to ensure the success of your party’s rallies?

We are happy to say that the APC family in Akwa Ibom State is reinvigorating itself. We are excited that at least, we have the opportunity to be able to do something together. You know there have been loads of issues in the party before now. Some weeks ago, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, in what was supposed to be his ministerial briefing turned out to be the first reconciliation meeting of the APC in Akwa Ibom State of which we are very grateful. You need to see the excitement at the grassroots level of which for a long time the party is coming together and trying to arrange itself. We are happy for the prospects.

Vote PDP To Get Nigeria Restored –Atiku﻿

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that when voted in, he would do everything within his reach to rescue Nigeria from its current state.

The former Vice President of Nigeria said yesterday at the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Minna that if voted in, Baro Port in Niger State will be functional.

According to him: “If you vote for PDP again, we will restore the security challenges faced in the country and in Niger State, especially.

“On Baro Port, the APC did Niger State 419 and today, it is not working They deceived President buhari to commission what is not existing.

“We assure you that PDP will complete the Baro Port. Vote us for progress, unity and safety. We will resuscitate the railway system, education, hospitals and all our roads will be reconstructed.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s door was wide open to aggrieved members to return back to the party.

My Suspension Shocking, I Wasn’t Given Fair Hearing –Sen Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State and the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has described his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee, (NWC), as a rude shock and a huge surprise.

The PDP NWC had on Friday announced the suspension of Nnamani, who is also the senatorial candidate of the party in next month’s election; Chris Ogbu of Imo State, and other party stakeholders in Ekiti State for alleged anti-party activities.

Nnamani lamented his suspension in a series of tweets on his verified handle on Friday night, saying he had no prior notice of any issues with the party and was denied the right to explain himself before the suspension.

