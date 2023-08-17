Today’s Headlines: I Won’t Disappoint – Keyamo Assures Tinubu; APC Will Reclaim Kano from NNPP – Barau

I won’t Disappoint – Keyamo Assures Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The new Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has promised not to disappoint President Bola Tinubu over his ministerial appointment.

Keyamo made the statement on Wednesday night his handle on X (formerly Twitter).

He said, “Thank you, Mr. President. On my honour, I promise not to disappoint.”

Keyamo served as a Minister of State for Labour and Employment during the administration of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

During his ministerial screening, there was an uproar in the Senate when Keyamo was accused by Senator Darlington Nwokocha ( LP, Abia Central) of insulting lawmakers in the Ninth Assembly.

Keyamo apologised with explanations, after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had restored calm in the upper chamber, The PUNCH reports

APC Will Reclaim Kano from NNPP_Barau

Photo Credit:The Cable

Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reclaim Kano state from the control of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The NNPP, a party led by Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, won the governorship and two senatorial seats in the state during the general election, while Barau, APC’s candidate, won the third senatorial seat.

The APC in Kano is currently at the election petition tribunal challenging the victory of Abba Yusuf, the incumbent governor of the state.

Speaking when a delegation of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen (ALGOVC) in Kano visited him at his office in Abuja on Wednesday, Jibrin said he is hopeful that the tribunal will rule in favour of the APC.

Photo Credit:Google

We Didn’t Pass No–Confidence Vote In Gbajabiamila _ LABOUR

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has debunked report that it passed vote of no confidence in the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

It also said at no time did it described the chief of staff to the President as incompetent to handle negotiations between government and labour.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who described the said report as no true reflection of what transpired, explained that what organized said in their meeting with the Senate was that the Office of the chief of staff to President was a busy office that might not allow him time to attend meetings with unions.

Ajaero added that previous administrations had used the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, to negotiate with labour.

He advised the National Assembly to check its media team to ensure that its reports were factual, adding that labour might be forced to go with its own media team in subsequent meetings to avoid misrepresentation.

Police Can’t vacate checkpoints — IG

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has declared that the Nigeria Police Force cannot afford to do away with checkpoints, adding that checkpoints are vibrant parts of visibility policing, and crucial to effective policing of contemporary Nigerian society.

The police chief also ordered the deployment of the Monitoring Unit and X-Squad operatives, in collaboration with supervisory senior officers, to conduct thorough assessments of key checkpoints along highways.

Egbetokun reiterated the steadfastness of his administration in its dedication to restoring a sense of order and responsibility to the nation’s highways and police operations, adding that the NPF is dedicated to restoring sanity, maintaining order, and fostering a sense of trust between law enforcement and the communities it serves.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated this in a Wednesday night correspondence obtained by our correspondent.

Adejobi said, “Recognising the importance of safe and efficient road networks, the IG has ordered the deployment of the improved Monitoring Unit and X-Squad operatives, in collaboration with supervisory senior officers, to conduct thorough assessments of key checkpoints along our highways.

El_Zaxks (

)