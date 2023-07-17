Today’s Headlines: I Won’t Celebrate My Birthday With Current State Of Nigeria – Obi, Abiodun celebrates wife at 57

I won’t celebrate my birthday with current state of Nigeria – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said he will not celebrate his birthday anniversary with the current state of Nigeria.

Obi stated this in a statement his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The LP flagbearer said will not accede to requests by his friends, party members and supporters to join him in celebrating his birthday.

Obi, however, appealed to those who may desire to celebrate him with gifts to look around them and extend the gesture to the people in need.

The former Anambra state governor said he has always maintained that the sacrifices for a better Nigeria must now start from everyone, the leaders and the well-placed, insisting that the state of the nation gives cause to pause and ponder.

Noting that there is far too much insecurity, violence, and bloodshed in the country,’ Obi said he would want to celebrate in a Nigeria that works for all and which Nigerians can be proud of, claiming it is the true celebration that will benefit all Nigerians.

Abiodun celebrates wife at 57

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has praised his wife, BamideleM for filling in the gap while he is serving the people of the state.

Abiodun said this on Sunday during the 57th birthday thanksgiving of his wife held at the Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbehin, Abeokuta.

The governor commended his wife for her role in ensuring the successful implementation of his administration’s ISEYA programme.

Abiodun said, “I want to thank you for filling in the gap as I serve the good people of Ogun State; I want to thank you for your consistent prayers, may the Lord Almighty continue to protect and keep you under His shadow.”

In her remarks, the celebrant thanked God for giving her good health and sound mind, as well as holding her hands even in times of tribulation.

Bamidele, while noting that she would be intentional about how she lives her life from now on, thanked her husband for being her greatest supporter.

Olubadan suspends Egungun festival over violence

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Sunday, directed the suspension of the ongoing Egungun festival over reported cases of violence, arson and looting of shops in the city.

The Olubadan gave the directive in a statement on Sunday by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr Oladele Ogunsola.

The monarch expressed concern that some hoodlums were taking advantage of the Egungun festival to perpetrate all sorts of atrocities.

Olubadan equally summoned all the leaders of masqueraders known as ‘Alaagbaa’ in Ibadan land, to an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon, at the ancient Aliiwo Palace, Agodi in Ibadan.

Breaking: Omisore resigns as National Secretary amid APC crisis

National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has resigned.

His resignation followed Sunday night’s resignation of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru had earlier confirmed the resignation of Adamu.

The development came as the meeting of the National Working Committee NWC got underway at the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

At the meeting presided over by the Deputy Nationqp Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore was reportedly barred from entering, even as his parking lot was taking over by his deputy.

