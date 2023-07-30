Today’s Headlines: I won’t advise Obi to withdraw petitions against Tinubu–Bulama; Ministerial List: Wike in a Dilemma

Why I won’t advise Atiku, Obi to withdraw petitions against Tinubu in tribunal – Bulama, ex-APC scribe

Waziri Bulama, an architect, is a man of many callings. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the ruling party’s National Advisory Council.

In this interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, he assessed and scored high the performance of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Bulama equally noted that he would not advise the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw their petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The Kanuri, Borno-born politician also claimed that his political ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, must be missing in his retirement the limelight he had enjoyed for several years despite his claim that he wanted to retire to a quiet life.

He also dismissed any possibility of Vice President Kashim Shettima having any form of rift with President Tinubu throughout their tenure, describing the former Borno State governor as a humble person.

Ministerial List: Wike in a Dilemma

Nigerians, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party, are closely monitoring the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to see if he will accept his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu. This stems from his previous negative comments about the All Progressives Congress, Chuks Okocha reports

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is said to be in a dilemma since his nomination as a minister. He is further said to be under pressure as old videos of him vowing not to be a minister or of moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) floods the social media.

Gombe gov decries poor electricity supply, urges investment in power sector

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed concern over the poor condition of power supply in the state and the country at large, a trend he noted must be stopped.

The Governor attributed the problem to the inefficiency and failure of leadership at different levels, calling on leaders at various positions of authority to brace up and put things right.

Inuwa therefore restated his government’s readiness to partner the private sector towards harnessing the power potentials of Gombe State, thereby fostering industrial development, economic growth and prosperity of the people.

Columbia President vows not to interfere as police arrest son

Son of Colombia President, Gustavo Petro, Nicolas has been arrested by the country’s police.

Nicolas was arrested on Saturday for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Confirming the development, Petro said the police arrested Nicolas alongside his ex-wife, Daysuris Vasquez.

The 37-year-old and Vasquez were picked up in the coastal city of Barranquilla and brought to the capital, Bogota.

Speaking on the issue, Petro vowed to stay away from the legal prosecution of his son.

He said: “I wish my son luck and strength. May these events build his character and may he reflect on his mistakes.

“As a person and father, it hurts to see so much self-destruction.”

