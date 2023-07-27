Today’s Headlines: I Will Walk Naked If Obi Wins—Charly Boy, Wike, Umahi Others Make Tinubu’s List

I Will Walk Naked If Obi Wins—Charly Boy

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has affirmed that he will walk naked on the street of Lagos if the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi wins at the tribunal.

Recall that Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared the winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was sworn in on May 29.

Peter Obi, and the Labour Party are currently challenging the victory of President Tinubu and the APC in court.

Charly Boy took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to reveal what he will do if Obi is declared the winner.

“When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me,I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo. U nko?”

(Photos Credits: Google)

Wike, Umahi Others Make Tinubu’s List

Photos Credits: Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu has nominated former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike as his ministers.

The Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio unveiled the long awaited list of 28 ministerial nominees during plenary on Thursday.

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, delivered the list to the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

JUST IN: Court dismisses DSS’ application to keep Emefiele in detention

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has dismissed a request by the Department of State Services seeking a 14-day “extended detention order” for the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

It was gathered that the application was discreetly filed by the DSS’ legal team on Wednesday and came before a vacation judge.

The DSS based its application on the new evidence it had discovered.

In his judgment, Justice Hamza Muazu held that the application was an abuse of the court process.

Ministerial list: Akpabio presides over Senate plenary

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has arrived at the Senate Chamber and plenary has commenced.

He arrived at exactly 12:10pm.

After after Akpabio’s arrival, the Senate thereafter entered an executive session.

Akpabio is expected to read the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu during the session.

Recall that Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29, after his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari completed his eight years and two term administration.

The President was expected to form his cabinet, as the Fifth Amendment to the 1999 Constitution mandates the President to transmit the names of his ministerial-nominees to the National Assembly within 60 days upon assumption of office.

