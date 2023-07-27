Today’s Headlines: I Will Walk Naked If Obi Wins At Tribunal- Charly Boy; You Are Banned By Court From Going On Strike – Tinubu’s Govt Warns NLC

I Will Walk Naked If Obi Wins At Tribunal- Charly Boy

Veteran singer and social activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy has declared his intention to walk naked on the street if the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, emerges victorious at the election petitions tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election and he was subsequently sworn-in as the President.

The Labour Party and its candidate thereafter approached the court to challenge the victory of Tinubu.

Tinubu’s Govt Warns NLC

﻿President Bola Tinubu’s government has told the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) they cannot embark on any strike as they are barred by court.

The federal government was reacting to the seven-day ultimatum issued by the NLC to embark on industrial action over the hike in the price of petrol and the high cost of living in the country.

NLC, on Wednesday, issued the ultimatum for the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

Don’t Lose Hope, Kumuyi Tells Nigerians

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians not to lose hope in the country because of the prevailing hardship in the land.

He said greater possibilities lie ahead with prayers, plans, and pursuit of endeavours through positive disposition and hope in God.

The cleric urged the youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges, saying they need to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

APC National Vice Chairman Resigns

The raging storm in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) may not abate yet as its National Vice Chairman (North-west), Salihu Lukman, resigned on Wednesday.

Mr Lukman announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Abubakar Kyari.

His resignation came the same day the APC chairpersons in the seven states of the North-west zone endorsed a former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, for the position of the national chairman of the party.

