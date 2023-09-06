Today’s Headlines: I will silence critics – Defense minister; Soun-elect steps down as RCCG pastor

I will silence critics – Defense minister

Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle has said he is determined to silence his critics and demonstrate capacity in his new role.

The Zamfara State former Governor said that he was very resolute in his confidence to handle the responsibilities effectively.

During a reception organized in his honor in Abuja, Matawalle told his critics that, I have been hearing some people saying my brother Badaru (Minister of Defence) and I do not have the capacity to serve as ministers of defence; these people do not even understand what security is.

Therefore, this is not where the problem is; what matters most is one’s determination, courage, and opportunity.

Soun-elect steps down as RCCG pastor

The Soun of Ogbomosoland elect, Pastor Ghandi Laoye, has been anointed by his church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, for his new calling.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State approved the appointment of Laoye last week.

The Soun-elect is also the Pastor-in-Charge of the RCCG Jesus House Parish, Washington DC, United States of America.

He succeeds Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, who joined his ancestors in December 2021 at 95 after reigning for 48 years.

Super Eagles hold first training today

The Super Eagles will have their first first training session at 5pm on Wednesday (today) as they begin preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

The session will hold at the practice pitch of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

All the invited 23 players are expected in camp today.

Head coach, Jose Peseiro arrived Uyo on Tuesday with his assistants.

Judgment day as presidential election tribunal decides fate of Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Seated side by side are Julius Abure, LP chairman; Umar Damagum, PDP chair; and Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the APC.

The governors of Ekiti, Kogi, Yobe and Imo are seated as the session nears commencement. The judges are expected to walk in soon.

Most of the lawyers are seated and the court is nearly full as everyone awaits the arrival of the judges.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of ation, is also in attendance.

