Today’s Headlines: I will not disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo; Senate constitutes standing committees

I’ll not disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo

Mr Festus Keyamo, ministerial nominee for Delta, on Monday said that he would not disappoint President Bola Tinubu for nominating him as minister designate.

Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, also thanked the Senate for its magnanimous consideration, saying he would not disappoint the parliament.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja after his screening.

Keyamo said he thanks the Senate for their magnanimous consideration and the President for his complete benevolence in giving him this rare opportunity to serve this nation.

He further said that compromises are needed here for the purpose of bringing succour to Nigerians. Because when people hold to their sides because of legality, at times, it is Nigerians that suffer for it.

Senate constitutes standing committees

Senate President Godswill Akpiabio has announced the composition and leadership of standing committees.

The announcement was made shortly after lawmakers covened from their short break after confirmation of the ministerial nominees. in the late hours of Monday plenary.

Mr Akpabio who announced the composition of the committees shortly before midnight in plenary urged lawmakers to approach the Senate leader for their appointment letters.

He also named the following senators among others as chairmen of committees. Ation committee has Buhari Abdulfatai, while, Capital Market is to he chaired by Osita Izunaso.

Ecology and Climatic Change committee has Seriake Dickson as chairman while Aminu Tambuwal was named chairman of the Housing committee.

Interior committee has Adams Oshiomole as chairman, while Public Accounts is to be chaired by Aliyu Wada.

Islamic Scholars Reject El-Rufai

The Coalition of Quranic Memorisers and Reciters has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to swear in former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as minister in the nterest of justice, fairness, peace and stability of the country.

The Director of Education Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation who addressed journalists in Bauchi on behalf of the clerics, Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise, asked Tinubu to tread with caution and not to swear in unjust politicians with questionable character.

He said the nomination of El-Rufai and his screening by the National Assembly was injustice to Qur’anic reciters.

The cleric said that the ball is in the court of Mr President, as Nigerian leader. He advised that he should look in to the country with the eyes of Justice, he should look in to the plight of the oppressed, not to succumb to pressure to swear in El-rufa’i whom he described as a man who oppressed Almajirai under his leadership when he was a governor.

We have obeyed judicial orders on Emefiele, Bawa, Kanu – DSS insists

Following reports that the Department of the State Services, DSS, has continued to violate court orders, the secret service has on Monday faulted the allegations.

The service has argued that it has obeyed to the later court orders on the former Central Bank Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, former Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Peter N. Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the secret service in a long article titled DSS and accusation of disobedience to court orders – Setting the records right, explained how DSS has maintained and obeyed all the court orders issued to it.

Afunanya, noted that the service has obeyed to the core, judicial orders on Emefiele, Bawa and Kanu. He said that the Service has obeyed judicial orders and handled the cases procedurally and in accordance with the rule of law. He encouraged critics to be a bit more discerning and up their research capabilities.

