Today’s Headlines: I will not disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo; Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

I’ll not disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo

Photo credit: Daily Post

Mr Festus Keyamo, ministerial nominee for Delta, on Monday said that he would not disappoint President Bola Tinubu for nominating him as minister designate.

Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, also thanked the Senate for its magnanimous consideration, saying he would not disappoint the parliament.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja after his screening.

Keyamo said: “I thank the Senate for their magnanimous consideration and I also want to thank Mr President for his complete benevolence in giving me this rare opportunity to serve this nation.

“I cannot thank him enough. I want to make it clear that I will not disappoint Mr President; I will not disappoint the Senate; I promise, I will not.

He said he had learnt some lessons.

“In the bid and passion for both the executive and the legislature, to bring dividends of democracy to Nigerians and to ensure that Nigerians have the benefits of government programmes, perhaps some compromises are needed at all times other than the strict adherence to legality.

“Compromises are needed here and there for the purpose of bringing succour to Nigerians. Because when people hold to their sides because of legality, at times, it is Nigerians that suffer for it.

“I want to thank the Senate; I want to thank the Senate President and all the distinguished Senators for their magnanimity.”

Photo credit || Google

Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has hailed Nigeria’s Senior National female football team, the Super Falcons as well as the national female basketball team D’ Tigress over their outstanding performances in the on going Women Football World Cup and the just concluded female basket ball African championship respectively.

He noted that despite their defeat at the knockout stage of the football event by the English national team, the Super Falcons prooved their mettle.

He equally praised the national female basket ball team for emerging African Champions for the 4th consecutive time.

This was contained in a message he sent to Nigeria’s representatives in both events.

Obi called the members of the female national team and their handlers worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and gallant losers.

He observed that the fact that our girls were edged out on penalty shootouts “showed that you were formidable and as good as the England National Female team that won the match on penalty kicks.

Obi in a statement signed by his media office said, “You have demonstrated the indomitable and fighting spirit for which Nigerians are known all over the world.

” You were worthy ambassadors of Nigeria as your conduct, on and off pitch, throughout your stay in the competition was decent and exemplary.

First Lady Tinubu hosts D’Tigress in Aso Rock

Photo credit: Vanguard

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has hosted the D’tigress of Nigeria to a reception at the State House, Abuja.

Senator Tinubu said their performance on the basketball court is a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence and this will inspire countless individuals especially women, to pursue their dreams.

The wife of the President in a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi, was quoted as saying, “Your victory transcends sports, symbolizing the potential that can be realized when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal.

“I am immensely proud of your achievements and the positive image you have projected for our country. Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour they choose to undertake”.

In his remarks at the reception, the Permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar thanked the First Lady for hosting the team with an assurance that they would be going to the drawing board to get ready for the 2024 Olympic Games with victory on their mind.

The captain of the team presented the coveted FIBA Women’s Afrobasket trophy to the First Lady, wife of the Vice President and wife of the Senate President.

The officials of the Basketball Federation also presented a medal and jersey to the First lady.

It will be recalled that this is the Fourth consecutive victory of the D’tigress of Nigeria at the Afrobasket tournament.

Ekiti NNPP stakeholders dissociate from call for Kwankwaso’s suspension

Photo credit: Punch papers

Stakeholders of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Ekiti State have dissociated themselves from calls for the suspension of the party’s National Leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, by some members.

The NNPP leaders, in a communique at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, made available on Monday, said the group of individuals who made the call for the party leader’s suspension lacked such power.

They stated, “We implore all and sundry to see the illegal call as a ploy to destabilize the party’s unity, harmony and take us back to the quashed failure of the past. Anyone who claims to support such moves from Ekiti NNPP is not representing us; such person or persons is/are not known to NNPP in Ekiti State.”

The communique was signed by the 2022 governorship candidate, Fatomilola Oladosun; the three senatorial candidates in the 2023 elections, Motunde Fajuyi (Central), Ade Ayeni (North), Samuel Olofin (South) and the South West Zonal Financial Secretary, Prince Ade-Ajayi.

The stakeholders’ said that the national headquarters under the leadership of the acting chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali, had since dissolved the state executives of the party in the state.

avage (

)