Today’s Headlines: I will never call Tinubu my president-Pat Utomi, Boko Haram attack: Atiku deserves protection – APC

I will never call Tinubu ‘my president’ – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said he will never call president Bola Tinubu, his president.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, during an interview on Tuesday, alleged a series of malpractices during the 2023 elections, saying the Independent National Electoral Commission made a mess of the electioneering process.

Utomi insisted that Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

While speaking during the interview, he said the 2023 elections were below acceptable standards.

“I will never call Tinubu my president. the 2023 elections were inadequate. Peter Obi would have been the best candidate to lead the country.

Atiku Deserves Protection–APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday, said that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, deserves the fullest protection of the law as a Nigerian citizen.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka disclosed this in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the recent foiled attacks on Atiku’s residence in Yola and ABTI University by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He also called on the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate PDP’s allegation that the APC was responsible for the attack on Atiku’s residence.

The statement partly reads, “In continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, the [People’s Democratic Party] PDP has alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group, arrested by the police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and its presidential candidate, in Yola, were sponsored by the APC.

NPC Trains Accountants

The National Productivity Centre has strengthened the capacity of its accounting officers in International Public Sector Accounting Standards.

The Director-General of the centre, Dr Nasir Raji-Mustapha, urged the accounting officers of the centre to be prepared for the task ahead of the centre and give their best to promote productivity in the country.

Raji-Mustapha stated this during the training of accounting officers of the centre drawn from its 18 state offices and headquarters.

NLC Issues August 2nd Nationwide Strike Notice

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, or face an indefinite nationwide strike from August 2.

Consequently, the NLC has directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

Vanguard gathered that this was one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.

