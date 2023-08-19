Today’s Headlines: I Will Dialogue With Bandits – Gov Bago;N5bn Palliative Won’t Solve Poverty – NLC

I Will Dialogue With Bandits– Gov Bago

Photo Credit:Daily Post

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has said his administration will dialogue with bandits.

This was as Bago said his administration had put in place a non-kinetic mechanism against bandits.

Bago disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor, however, vowed to activate military action if the non-kinetic approach fails.

According to Bago: “We are looking at two options: first, non-kinetic, as a government, we have put in machinery to start talking to the bandits.

“We have also created a ministry for nomadic, and pastoral affairs to look at the issues of Fulani herdsmen.

"You also need to understand that Niger State has the largest

N5bn Palliative Won’t Solve Poverty_NLC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajero, has noted that the N5bn palliative package per state as announced by the Federal Government won’t amount to N1500 per person when shared among over 133 million Nigerians who are multi-dimensionally poor.

Ajero, who made this known on Friday in an interview on the Politics Today show on Channels Television, argued that there was no way N185bn would amount to something impactful, when shared among 133 million Nigerians who are multi-dimensionally poor, according to statistics he got from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Labour Union leader maintained that even if the funds were converted to the value of six trailers of rice, it wouldn’t amount to a cup of rice per individual when shared.

He added that from the time of the first increment of pump price for petroleum to the last one, more Nigerians had gone beyond the borderline and had slid into a very high level of poverty.

Shagari Encouraged me after losing 1979 N’Assembly Election–Ganduje

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that the political appointment and words of wisdom he received from former President Shehu Shagari after he failed to secure a seat in Federal House of Representatives in 1979 changed his mindset on what it takes to contest an election.

Ganduje made the revelation during the solidarity visit by the Forum of 2023 State Assembly candidates on Friday.

After listening to their purpose of visit and how few of them lost out to the opposition at the just concluded 2023 legislative polls, the former governor of Kano State encouraged them not to be dejected, saying there were inherent lessons to be learnt in the art of politics.

While admitting that winning or losing election is not an easy task, the 73-year-old politician shared the story of how Shagari revived his spirit after losing a legislative seat in National Assembly.

Oba Of Benin’s Supremacy Sacrosanct – Edo Govt

Photo Credit:Leadership

The Edo State government has restated that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, remains the uncontestable head of all the traditional rulers and chiefs in the state.

The government noted that the subvention to the monarch has increased since Governor Godwin Obaseki came into office and has not been reduced whatsoever, as is being falsely peddled by mischief makers.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for communication and orientation Chris Osa Nehikhire funding increased since the commencement of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki because the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the excess crude components have been included.

