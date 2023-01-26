Today’s Headlines: I Welcome US Visa Ban On Nigerians Undermining Democracy -Atiku, Buhari Arrives Katsina To Commission Projects In Senatorial Districts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Welcome US Visa Ban On Nigerians Undermining Democracy – Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to a visa ban which the United States Government plans to put on any Nigerian trying to ‘undermine democracy’ in 2023.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Wednesday, said that some individuals have already been banned adding that they would be ineligible for the US visa.

He stated, “We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.”

Buhari Arrives Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Katsina, his home state on a two-day official visit to commission some selected projects executed across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Channels Television gathered that the presidential aircraft conveying the number one citizen and his entourage touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport, Katsina on Wednesday at about 10pm where the executive governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari led members of his cabinet to receive them.

Thugs Attack Lagos PDP Gov. Candidate, Hold Him Hostage For

The campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), was again attacked by political thugs on Wednesday in the Kosofe area of the state.

While Adediran’s campaign train was attacked by political thugs around Ikosi- Isheri area of the local government on Tuesday, the team also came under attack at Oworo Road, Oworosonki area on Wednesday.

The hoodlums, who hauled stones, bottles, and other dangerous objects at the campaign train and blocked the Oworo Road, insisted that the campaign team would not be allowed to access the road.

Bomb Blast Kills 28 Herdsmen In Nasarawa

The State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed gave the confirmation to Channels Television in an exclusive interview in Lafia, the state capital.

The herdsmen, he noted, were returning from Benue State on Tuesday with their cattle after retrieving them from forest guards who had seized them when the ugly incident happened.

Muhammed said, “They went to collect their cows from Benue that were seized from Benue Guards. From there, they heard a kind of explosion which result in the death of so many lives

