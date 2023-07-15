Today’s Headlines: I watched a masquerade voting in last election, says Kogi REC, We’re Hired To Kill Apostle Suleman – Suspect

I watched a masquerade voting in last election, says Kogi REC

Hale Longpet, the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Kogi, has warned masquerades against showing up during the governorship election scheduled for November 11.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the election, the REC said he was shocked when he saw a video clip of a masquerade voting in the last election conducted in the state.

“At what point do we register masquerades to vote in Kogi?” Longpet asked.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is fully equipped and prepared for the forthcoming governorship election.

We’re Hired To Kill Apostle Suleman – Suspect

The suspect was arrested following an investigation by the operatives of FIB-IRT who were on the trail of the assailants.

Two members of the seven-man gang were gunned down in separate encounters with the police and the other four are at large.

Isah, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State was arrested with five Ak47 rifles, two K2 assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected IEDs all found in his apartment.

You have been pillar of our family’, Pastor Adeboye celebrates wife at 75

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has celebrated his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, on the occasion of her 75th birthday, describing her as the pillar of the Adeboye’s family

Pastor Adeboye took to the popular social media platform, Facebook, to share beautiful pictures with his wife and praised her for being an example worthy of emulation.

While pouring encomium on her, the man of God described Pastor Foluke as a sources of strength and inspiration.

Charge Emefiele within one week or release him, court orders DSS

A federal capital territory high court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to court if they have criminal allegations against him.

Hamza Muazu, presiding judge, said the former CBN governor should be released on bail if he is not taken to a competent court within one week.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele and asked him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

The day after, the DSS announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

Tinubu asked to reappoint Ramatu Aliyu, ex-FCT minister of state

A group known as the Kogi Women Alliance for Ododo 2023 has asked President Bola Tinubu to reappoint Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, immediate-past minister of state for the federal capital territory (FCT).

In a statement on Wednesday, Memunat Sanni and Josephine Audu, the group’s convener and secretary, said Aliyu’s campaign for Tinubu in the build-up to the election earned him a “moderate success” in the nation’s capital.

They said the former minister deserves to be rewarded and given more tasks to perform, having delivered in her recent outing.

“Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is an asset to Kogi state. She is a pillar of support and she has not hidden this fact. She has continued to support governor Yahaya Bello and she’s also supporting the candidate of the APC in the upcoming governorship election in the state,” the statement reads.

