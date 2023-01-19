Today’s Headlines: I was interested’- Working with Obi- Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Is Possible – Obi

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

2023: ‘I was interested’ – Kwankwaso breaks silence on working with Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso has disclosed why he could not work with his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Kwankwaso said he was interested in working with Obi, but they couldn’t reach a compromise on achieving an alliance.

The former Kano State governor disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said LP was at the peak of its media hype, and it made things difficult for both parties to reach a compromise.

Kwankwaso maintained that his party has a wide appeal and commands national support.

New Nigeria Is Possible – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has said that a new Nigeria is possible.

Thus, he promised to bring back a Nigeria where every citizen will be proud to belong if he is elected president.

Obi lamented that the present situation Nigeria found regrettable, saying, today Nigerians are ashamed to call themselves Nigerians because of the numerous challenges facing the country.

How I became bank CEO at 34 – Tony Elumelu

Business mogul and billionaire, Tony Elumelu, said being young was not a barrier to him as he emerged as the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Trust Bank and one of the youngest bank CEOs in Nigeria at the age of 34.

He shared this his Facebook account on Wednesday alongside a throwback photo of himself aged 34.

Elumelu linked his accelerated success to hard work and luck adding that his successes and failures have always been his driving force.

Benue 2023: Titus Uba will continue from where I stopped – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in the state, Titus Uba would build on the legacies he (Ortom) would be leaving behind after his tenure in May 2023.

Governor Ortom stated this Wednesday in Gbajimba, headquarters of Guma Local Area in continuation of the statewide campaigns of the PDP where a mammoth crowd of party faithful trouped out to receive the campaign train.

He pointed out that his administration has done a lot in several sectors of the economy, particularly in strengthening security and proffering a lasting solution to the protracted issue of pensions and gratuities with the domestication of the PENCOM law in the state.

