Today’s Headlines: I Warned PDP About Peter Obi Effect-Ikpeazu, Obasanjo; Others Storm Ekiti

I Warned PDP About Obi Effect–Gov Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has recalled warning the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, about the “Peter Obi effect.”

Ikpeazu made the remark while disclosing that he predicted the Obi effect before the presidential election.

Prior to the presidential election, Obi had defected from the PDP to the Labour Party, LP.

Obi dumped the PDP before the party’s presidential primary.

Since he joined LP, Obi has become a household name among Nigerians who believed he should be the next president

However, Ikpeazu, in a statement he signed, said: “That Peter Obi effect, I predicted it and told my party. I even volunteered that reasonable politicians should not ignore what Peter Obi was doing.

Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan Others Storm Ekiti For Afe Babalola’s 60th Anniversary

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, are among dignitaries scheduled to converge on Ado-Ekiti next Monday to celebrate the 60th Call to Bar anniversary of a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event, include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, among others.

Afe Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University and Vanguard Columnist, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

Gunmen kill 24 in Benue community

Unknown gunmen Saturday morning invaded Zaki Akpuuna 1 and Diom communities of Mbaterem district in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and reportedly killed no fewer than 24 people.

Ukum is one of the three hotspots in Sankera axis where local bandits suspected to be gang members of the slain Terwase Akwaza aka Gana hold sway. Other hotspots are; Logo and Katsina-Ala.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the sleepy communities around 8 am on Saturday and launched a deadly attack leading to the death of 24 people.

Locals who spoke to our correspondent on the phone later on Saturday said that the attackers also burnt down several houses in adjourning villages.

One of the locals who spoke to our correspondent on the phone but pleaded not to be mentioned said that the gunmen attacked Zaki Akpuuna Saturday morning and killed 24 people.

No files implicating Tinubu, says ICPC.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, on Saturday, said no files were incriminating the President, Bola Tinubu, and some of his close aides in any of its offices across the country.

The commission was reacting to a report that the Department for State Services stormed one of the commission’s offices and carted away files implicating the president and his close aides.

In a statement obtained by The PUNCH, ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, described the report as unfounded, urging Nigerians to disregard it.

The statement read, “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has been drawn to a spurious news report by an online media, titled “Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB”.

“The Commission hereby refutes the report and states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states. Therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

