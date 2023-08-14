Today’s Headlines: I Warned Against Emilokan Politics—Tunde Bakare, Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies On Zimbabwe

I Warned Against ‘Emilokan’ Politics—Bakare

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, told his congregation on Sunday that he warned against the “Emilokan” kind of politics.

Emilokan, a Yoruba saying, meaning ‘It’s my turn,’ became very popular when it was used by President Bola Tinubu during his 2023 pre-election campaign.

Bakare, during a State of the Nation broadcast, at the church in Ikeja, Lagos, said ’emilokan’ was a tendency of authoritarianism.

During his speech themed ‘Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,’ the cleric said, “I’m reminded of the warning that I sounded to Nigerians in January 2023 in my address titled, ‘Bridging the gap between politics and governance.

Ayodele Releases Prophecies On Zimbabwe, CAR, South Sudan Elections

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued prophecies on the presidential elections of Zimbabwe, Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president of Zimbabwe will retain his seat, but not through the right means.

He explained that the president will employ legal and illegal means to ensure he wins the election.

Photo credit: Google

I’ll soon return to Nigeria – Gov Akeredolu.

Photo credit: Daillypost

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that he is still recuperating in Germany and has not yet returned to Nigeria, contrary to circulating claims on social media.

Akeredolu, however, assured that he would soon be back in the country to continue his mandate of piloting the affairs of the state.

According to a statement released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor emphasised that his primary focus is on ensuring a complete recovery before returning to the country.

Speculation arose over the weekend when a video clip emerged depicting the governor disembarking from a helicopter, leading some to believe that he had returned from his medical vacation.

While acknowledging the enthusiasm of residents of the state as well as the governor’s supporters and well-wishers, Olatunde assured that Akeredolu intends to return to the state soon.

Edo 2024: Yardstick Should Be Capability, Not Ethnicity, APC Chieftain.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Mr Martins Sadoh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says capability and not ethnicity should be used as the determining factor on who should succeed Godwin Obaseki as Governor of Edo State come 2024.

Sadoh, security expert based in the Netherlands, further said that the people must also entrust the governance of the State to someone who is at home with them.

Sadoh who made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Sunday, appealed to the people to avoid the mistake of the past where an unknown person was brought to superintend over affairs of the State.The APC chieftain said that the people must be allowed to decide who rule them in 2024 irrespective of the person’s ethnicity.

He said those coming with the issue of ethnic narrative are out to sacrifice competence on the alter of tribal sentiment.

Sadoh explained that there was no time that the zoning the governorship seat between the three senatorial districts of the State was ever discussed nor agreed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, since the 1999, aspirants from the three senatorial districts have always participated in the primaries of their political parties.

Crownprinces2 (

)