Today’s Headlines: I want Wike in Tinubu’s government – Fayose; Governor Mutfwang imposes curfew as gunmen kill 12 in Plateau Attacks

I want Wike in Tinubu’s government – Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti Sate, Ayodele Fayose has said that President Bola Tinubu must appreciate members of the G-5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the role they played in his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

According to him, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has what it takes to be a minister and “must serve” in the Tinubu’s government.

The G-5 is made up of four PDP ex-governors — Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) as well as one current governor, Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

On the possibility of Wike being in Tinubu’s cabinet, Fayose said, “What is wrong with that? How is anybody affected by that? I don’t want to be a minister but if Asiwaju (Tinubu) says ‘Fayose, you will be minister’ and I agree, what is their headache?

“I want Wike to be in the cabinet. Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria. Wike is an articulate, capable person. If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve in Asiwaju’s government.”

Photo Credit : Google

Source : Daily Post

Alleged Dollar bribe: ‘Call for Tinubu, Ganduje separation mere gimmicks

Tinubu (L) and Ganduje (R)

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The immediate past administration in Kano state has dismissed as mere gimmickry, a call by one Kabiru Dakata, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should distance himself from the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba responded to the call by the Movement Against Corruption (MACIN), Sunday in Kano describing the Lead Convener Dakata, as being funded to discredit Ganduje in the eyes of Nigerians.

“Dakata who has been a card carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and now the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has always been hiding under the guise of his ‘brief case’ Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) which he used to attack the former administration in the state.

“Dakata was recently in the media desperately seeking attention and possible appointment in the NNPP government in Kano.

“His now open romance with the NNPP government discredits him even from his assumed position as an analyst on current affairs where he features in programmes by radio stations to discredit the former administration in the state.

“These shameful acts amount to jeopardizing the operations of genuine NGOs and called on unsuspecting members of the public particularly the NGO’s community to watch out for people who are being paid to operate fake organisations in order to discredit individuals, governments or organisations.

“Dakata was recently ‘sponsored’ to appear on Arise TV to justify the NNPP’s demolition spree in Kano” he stated.

Garba also recalled that similar scenario played itself in 2019 when fake NGOs sprang up from nowhere to discredit the polls by sharing fake pictures of violence during the Kano gubernatorial elections, as well as in 2023 when fake election observers were discovered to be members of the NNPP.

“During the sponsored press briefing, Dakata was also said to have called for the intervention of the Interpol after a court has restrained the police and other security agencies from arresting or harassing the former governor.

“President Tinubu and Ganduje were two leaders sharing the same vision and experience about governance and development which was why they go together.

The former commissioner added that despite all efforts to put a wedge between them and scuttle Ganduje’s chances of getting political appointment from the President, the duo have always been together, even as now they are currently in Guinea Bissau attending an ECOWAS Summit” the former Commissioner stated.

Source :Vanguard

:

Governor imposes curfew as gunmen kill 12 in Plateau Attacks

Residents of Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State have been thrown into mourning following fresh attacks on them by gunmen.

No fewer than 12 persons were killed in the attack, which took place at about 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Following the latest attack, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu LGA.

A grieving resident, Mathew Habila, who confirmed the incident to The PUNCH in Jos on Sunday, said the victims were killed in their houses, adding that the gunmen also set many houses on fire, leaving the two communities deserted.

Habila said, “We have our people killed again in another attack last night. This time,12 people were killed with several others injured and many houses were burnt by Fulani militia at Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in the Mangu districts of the Mangu Local Government Area.

“The incident happened at about 10.30 pm on Saturday.”

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, Alabo Alfred, for comment, proved abortive as his mobile line did not connect.

The governor, in a statement on Sunday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, declared a 24-hour curfew.

“The governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed the curfew on the entire local government area to restore law and order.

“Consequently, movements within the local government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew,” the statement said.

The governor, however, assured the people that his administration was working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state.

Meanwhile, kinsmen of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, under the aegis of the Mwaghavul Development Association, have renewed calls for the Federal Government to declare the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association as a terrorist organisation.

Making the call at a press conference in Jos, the National President of MDA, Joseph Gwankat, alleged that since April 2023, members of MACBAN had attacked 53 communities and killed 204 persons in Mangu LGA, where the state governor hails from.

Gwankat said, “It is in the public domain that MACBAN has been hiring foreign mercenaries to attack communities, including ours.

“Our villages have been deserted due to these attacks and have become grazing fields for the Fulani herders. So far, a total of 204 of our people have been killed in 53 attacks carried out by them.

“We, therefore, strongly suggest that the Federal Government should declare MACBAN a terrorist organisation because of the heinous crimes that its members are perpetrating in various parts of Nigeria.

“We urge the government to take full responsibility for educating children below the age of 10, who have lost both parents as a result of the attacks, while arrangements should be made for the SS3 students whose WAEC exams were disrupted as a result of these attacks.”

The Mwaghavul people said while they are a peace-loving people, who have never attacked anyone, “what we cannot afford to do is to fold our arms and watch our villages being overrun by terrorists and our people being killed by the same terrorists.”

Source : Punch

