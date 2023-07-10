Today’s Headlines: I Want Wike In Tinubu’s Government – Fayose; Buhari Not In Exile – Garba Shehu

I Want Wike In Tinubu’s Government–Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that President Bola Tinubu must appreciate members of the G-5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the role they played in his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Fayose stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

Buhari Not In Exile–Garba Shehu

The spokesman of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, last night described as fake the story by a national daily that the former President fled the country and now in exile.

This is as former President Buhari has congratulated his successor, President Bola Tinubu for emerging as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

APC Shifts Caucus

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday night shifted the long-awaited meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday by one week.

A statement issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said both meetings will now hold on July 18 and 19 respectively.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively,” the notice said.

NAICOM Boss Emerges OAISA President

The Commissioner for Insurance, Nigeria, Mr Sunday Thomas, has been elected the President of the Organization of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities.

A statement from the National Insurance Commission said, Thomas’ election alongside his Vice-President Mr Issouf Traore of Cote D’ Ivoire, was ratified at the general assembly of the body at Tunis, Tunisia recently.

