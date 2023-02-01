This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: I Want Obi, Kwankwaso To Support My Ambition–Atiku; Support Obi/ Datti, Wike,G5 Govs Told

I Want Obi, Kwankwaso To Support My Ambition–Atiku

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that he would be meeting with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

Atiku disclosed this during an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

Responding to questions in the Hausa language, Atiku boasted that both Obi and Kwankwaso are not threats to his chances of emerging victorious at the February 25 poll.

“Although, I see no threat in any of them (Obi and Kwankwaso) but we are in talks.

“The discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming.”

Atiku also addressed the lingering crisis within the PDP.

Support Obi, G5 Govs Told

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

A Media manager and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart in Enugu state, Mr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Jonathan, has called on the members of the party’s integrity group, otherwise known as G-5 Governors of to support the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Jonathan also encouraged the former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani to redirect his support for a southern Nigeria president on Obi, noting that PDP has lost legitimacy and and the morality to punish any member of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

El-Rufai: Some People In Aso Rock Working Against Tinubu’s Presidency

Photo Credit: The Nation

Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said alleged some elements in Ask Rock are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He spoke on Wednesday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Tinubu, during his rally in Ogun State, alleged some fifth columnists in government using the fuel and new naira notes crisis to sabotage the party’s electoral chances.

Few days after his outburst, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele extended the deadline of phasing out the old naira notes.

El-Rufai said the saboteurs in Aso Rock were those whose candidates lost at the party’s presidential primary and are still bitter.

Face Your Dethronement Litigation, Ortom Knocks Sanusi

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has asked the deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, to face the court litigation surrounding his dethronement.

In a statement made available to journalists late Tuesday night by Ortom’s spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, said that his principal made the statement at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi while inaugurating the Benue Sexual Assault Referral Centre, known as DOHAPITU Clinic.

“The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, had in a recent video which went viral, made a futile attempt at dragging the name of the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to the unfortunate incident in Nasarawa State where some persons alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were killed in an air strike attack, the source of which is still a subject of investigation by relevant authorities.

