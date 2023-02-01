Today’s Headlines: I want Obi, Kwankwaso to support my ambition- Atiku, Hoodlums bomb INEC office, police station in Anambra

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I want Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to support my ambition – Atiku confirms talks with rivals

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that he would be meeting with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

Atiku disclosed this during an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

Responding to questions in the Hausa language, Atiku boasted that both Obi and Kwankwaso are not threats to his chances of emerging victorious at the February 25 poll.

“Although, I see no threat in any of them (Obi and Kwankwaso) but we are in talks.

“The discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming.”

Photo credit || Google

Atiku also addressed the lingering crisis within the PDP. According to him, every party has its internal crisis, and theirs will be resolved soon.

Hoodlums bomb INEC office, police station in Anambra

A16-year-old boy was on Wednesday killed while a 15-year old girl sustained gunshot injury in a bomb attack at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a police station in Ojoto and Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hoodlums who carried the attack invaded the area at early hours of the day with four Seina vehicles, IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

The Nation gathered that the boy died in the incident, while the female teenager who sustained gunshot injury had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, saying security deployment had been reinforced in the state, while the situation is being monitored.

He said: “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office and Nnobi Police Station.

Peter Obi can’t keep promise — he denied Jesus 3 times in the Bible, says Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken a swipe at Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

While speaking to party supporters on Tuesday in Awka, the Anambra capital, Tinubu said Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), cannot be trusted to keep promises.

The APC candidate cited a reference to the Bible on “Peter’s denial of Jesus Christ”.

Tinubu, however, went on to refer to Obi in particular, saying the latter cannot “keep promise to God” and, as such, cannot be trusted to keep campaign promises.

“The man who left here, he calls himself Peter Obi. We read in the Bible that before the cock crows three times, he will deny Jesus Christ,” he said.

“He denied. So, how can he keep a promise to you, if he cannot keep promise to God?

“How can a man be happy to keep his people at home, not working, and make them suffer because you want to prove a point.

Bauchi PDP condemns killing during APC campaign rally

Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the shooting of a group of people in Akuyam, Misau LGA during the campaign rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Saddique Abubakar leading to the death of one person.

Addressing Journalists at the Government House on Wednesday, the DG, Bala Mohammed 2023 Campaign Council, Farouk Mustapha described the situation as most unfortunate and condemnable.

According to him, “Information reaching our Campaign Council indicated that the security agents attached to the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar rtd fatally shot 2 people, Saleh Garba, 35 years old and Yakubu Yunusa, 20 years old at Akuyam Town in Misau LGA where the APC gubernatorial candidate went for a campaign rally on Monday, 30th January 2023.”

“According to an eyewitness, quote the chant of “Ba ma yi, Ba ma yi” rant the air, specifically to show their rejection of the APC and its gubernatorial candidate which the Police attached to him found offensive and started positioning themselves in different postures that is more aggressive.

380 Killed In 71 Bandits’ Attacks In Niger – Agency

National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has disclosed that 380 people were killed and 71 abducted in Niger State between 2015 and 2021.

The record also revealed that an amount not less than N79 million has been paid as ransom to bandits in the state within the same period.

This was handed down by the North-Central coordinator of the centre, Maj. Gen. Hassan Ibrahim Bature (retd) at a sensitisation program for the newly posted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), members to the state at the orientation camp in Paiko, the headquarters of Paikoro LGA of the state.

The coordinator, who was represented by the assistant director, Intelligence, Lt. Col. DV Gimba, also revealed that out of the 25 local government areas of the state, 18 have been attacked by bandits since 2015 with Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Mashegu, and recently, Lapai LGA as worst invaded and overrun by bandits.

He said 380 people were killed and 71 abducted even as farmer-herder conflicts occurred 71 times, accounting for several injuries and deaths in the north-central zone.

Okowa Determined To Pull Down His Benefactors ― Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, has accused the governor of Delta State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, of fighting all those who worked hard to make him governor in 2015.

Omo-Agege, while calling on Deltans to vote out Senator Okowa and PDP in the coming elections, noted that the only way to reward the governor for his “treachery” against Southern Nigeria and leaders who laboured to make him the governor of the state is to ensure that his VP quest crashes.

The Delta APC governorship candidate spoke on Tuesday at Ibusa, Akwukwu-Igbo and Okpanam during the continuation of the APC ward-to-ward campaign to Oshimili North Local Government Area, in Delta North senatorial district.

Omo-Agege berated Okowa for allegedly conniving with enemies of Senator Peter Nwaboshi, APC senatorial candidate for Delta North, to put him out of political circulation, noting that for the doggedness of the likes of Sen. Nwaboshi who championed the power rotation to Delta North, Okowa would not have been governor.

He said that because Okowa does not want to see any other Deltans, particularly the Aniomas, rise above him politically and when he realized that Nwaboshi has the potential of becoming the Senate President if he is reelected into the Senate, he was pencilled in for destruction.

light (

)