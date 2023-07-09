Today’s Headlines: I Supported Tinubu, Worked Against Atiku —Fayose; Gabon President Ali Bongo Says Will Run For Third Term

I Supported Tinubu, Worked Against Atiku 100%—Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Fayose, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed that he worked against Atiku “100%” because the “PDP has not been fair to me”.

The PDP stalwart said he worked for the victory of the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Ekiti in the last general elections.

“I never worked for PDP during the last election. I cannot work for two people at the same time,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the time of the South.”

Fayose, who met the President at Aso Villa in Abuja, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, expressed his grievances with the PDP, saying that the party suspended him and his son, Oluwajomiloju, despite that he has “suffered tremendously for PDP”.

“The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the South, removed my son, suspended my son, expelled my son, suspended me. For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP?” he queried

Gabon President Ali Bongo Says Will Run For Third Term

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba said on Sunday that he would seek a third term as the oil-rich African nation’s head of state.

The Bongo family has ruled the country for 55 years already and is branded a “dynastic power” by the opposition after Bongo, 64, took over from his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba in 2009.

I officially announce today that I am a candidate,” he told a crowd of supporters in a speech broadcast live on his Facebook page.

Presidential elections will be held on August 26.

His powerful Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) holds strong majorities in both houses of parliament.

The president was narrowly re-elected in 2016, with just 5,500 more votes than rival Jean Ping who claimed the election had been fixed.

Announcement of the results sparked violence in the capital Libreville that killed four civilians and a policeman, according to the government, while the opposition says 30 people were shot dead by the security forces.

Bongo suffered a stroke in 2018 and spent months on the sidelines recovering, leaving the opposition to question his fitness to run the nation.

Work With Best Brains–Archbishop Tells Tinubu

The Archbishop of Ondo Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev Simeon Borokini, has called on President Bola Tinubu to settle down quickly to the task of leading the country. He also urged him to select individuals with unwavering integrity and deep reverence for God to serve in his cabinet.

While highlighting the many challenges currently facing the country, the cleric stressed the importance of having individuals of impeccable character working alongside the President.

Borokini emphasised that only by doing so can the country effectively overcome its present difficulties.

The bishop gave the advice during the 2023 Bishop’s Charge, delivered at the second session of the 14th Synod of the Church, held in Oba Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Rev Borokini said: “We rejoice with him (Tinubu) that his dream and ambition to lead this country came to pass. However, we urge him to uphold the campaign promises he made to Nigerians and remain steadfast in fulfilling these pledges for the betterment of our nation.

Missing Ex President Of ASUU, Fasina, Found

Dr Dipo Fasina, former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who went missing on July 1 this year in Istanbul, Turkey, has been found.

Reports said he was found at the airport in Istanbul where he went missing penultimate Saturday.

Recall that Fasina, popularly called ‘Jingo,” was declared missing since July 1.

He was travelling to Algiers in Algeria Istanbul in Turkey, when he got missing.

Fasina 76, was a Philosophy teacher for over 30 years at Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, after bagging his Ph.D certificate from the University of California, Los Angeles.

He is a trustee of ASUU.

He was among those who set up the Philosophy Department of the then Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye and has taught the course in many universities across the country.

