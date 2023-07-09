Today’s Headlines: I Supported Tinubu, Worked Against Atiku 100%- Fayose, Fasina Found In Turkey

I Supported Tinubu, Worked Against Atiku 100%- Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Fayose, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed that he worked against Atiku “100%” because the “PDP has not been fair to me”. The PDP stalwart said he worked for the victory of the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Ekiti in the last general elections.

Dipo Fasina, Found In Turkey

Former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Dipo Fasina, popularly known as Jingo, has been found in Turkey.

The 76-year-old Nigerian scholar and activist was declared missing on Saturday, July 1, in an incident confirmed by the incumbent President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke.

Fasina was travelling to Algeria reportedly at the invitation of the Algerian government when he was said to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

Work With Best Brains – Archbishop Tells Tinubu

The Archbishop of Ondo Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev Simeon Borokini, has called on President Bola Tinubu to settle down quickly to the task of leading the country. He also urged him to select individuals with unwavering integrity and deep reverence for God to serve in his cabinet.

While highlighting the many challenges currently facing the country, the cleric stressed the importance of having individuals of impeccable character working alongside the President.

Borokini emphasised that only by doing so can the country effectively overcome its present difficulties.

Disregard Fake Police Recruitment Advert On Social Media, Nigeria Police Warn Public

The Nigeria Police Force has urged the public to disregard a recent police recruitment advertisement circulating on social media platforms.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Sunday, said official announcements for the recruitment into the police force would be made.

Adejobi said the police had not “commenced the 2022/23 Police Constables recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to the fake publication”.

