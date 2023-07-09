Today’s Headlines: I Supported Tinubu, Worked Against Atiku 100% – Ayo Fayose, Police Arrest 207 Suspects In Kaduna

Photo Credit: Google

I Supported Tinubu, Worked Against Atiku 100% – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Fayose, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), revealed that he worked against Atiku “100%” because the “PDP has not been fair to me”.

Police Arrest 207 Suspects In Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command said it has arrested 207 suspects in connection with phone snatching and other crimes during the week.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, said the arrest was in line with the operational strategies of the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, adding that the command has ordered constant raids on identified black spots following the public outcry about the activities of criminals within the Kaduna metropolis and its environs.

Terrorists Kill 3 Mourners During Funeral, 24 Others In Benue Communities

Bandits have killed at least 27 persons in coordinated attacks on communities in Benue State, North Central Nigeria.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists invaded Adogo Ugbaam, Zaki Akpuuna I and Diom communities in Mbaterem, in the Ukum Local Government Area of the state between Friday and Saturday.

Arewa Leader Urges Tinubu To Appoint Senator Abe Minister

Arewa leader in the south Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to appoint Senator Magnus Abe from Rivers state a minister in his cabinet.

Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard, saying that as one who campaigned and voted for President Tinubu at the last presidential election it was in order for him to advise the President.

