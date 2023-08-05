Today’s Headlines: I Stand With Tinubu On Niger Republic — Doyin Okupe; Russia to raise conscription age to 30

I Stand With Tinubu On Niger Republic—Doyin

Former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP)/Peter Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe, has expressed his support for the President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African Countries’ proposed military intervention in Niger Republic against the military junta who took over power in the country.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Okupe on Friday on his Twitter handle used the hashtag #WeStandWithTinubuOnNiger while responding to the political situation in Niger Republic. He noted that irrespective of who the president was, Nigerians and political leaders must unite in defense of the country. According to Okupe, President Tinubu is fighting for the enthronement of democracy in West Africa, and it is a commendable act.

He said, “I did not ask that Nigeria should go to war. I condemn the military leadership in Niger; they disrespected the Nigerian President, and demeaned our country by breaking diplomatic relationships with us; even though we initiated a peace move by sending a high-powered delegation consisting of a highly globally respected former Head of State.

Russia to raise conscription age to 30

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Friday raising the maximum age at which men can be conscripted for military service from 27 to 30.

Source: A

The move, which comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, will increase the number of men liable for military service. It also prohibits those who are conscripted from leaving the country and increases the fine for not reporting for military service to 30,000 rubles ($313).

I’m still willing to serve despite the withdrawal of my ministerial nomination — Shetty

Dr. Maryam Shetty, a former ministerial nominee from Kano State, has said she is still willing to serve the country despite the withdrawal of her nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Punch papers

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced on Friday before the screening of ministerial nominees that President Tinubu had withdrawn the nomination of Shetty and replaced her with Mariya Mahmoud who is also from Kano state. It was gathered that Shetty learned of the development when she arrived at the national assembly complex for the screening.

In a statement on Saturday, Shetty said the nomination brought her immense honor and pride. She also appreciated the president for considering her for a ministerial position saying that even with the unexpected twist, the journey does not end for her.

Govt shouldn’t reject funding of varsities, others — Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the education sector, including the West Africa Office of the Association of African Universities, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, and the National Universities Commission have launched a Framework of Action for Accelerating Academic Excellence in the Nigerian higher education system.

Source: Punch papers

This is as they urged the government not to reject the funding of higher education in the country. According to a statement released on Saturday in Abuja, The AAU Ambassador for Higher Education for West Africa and former NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, during the one-day seminar, underscored the importance of accelerating academic excellence to national and regional development.

Okebukola who is also the President of the Global University Network, called for sustainable funding of higher education while also urging prudent and judicious utilisation of resources available by higher education authorities. In his keynote address, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB identified numerous barriers to academic excellence and proposed wide-ranging and sustainable strategies for building bridges across the barriers to advance academic excellence.

