Today’s Headlines: I Stand With Tinubu On Niger—Doyin Okupe, Atiku, PDP Govs Set To Begin Meeting in Abuja

I Stand With Tinubu On Niger Republic—Doyin

Former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP)/Peter Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe, has expressed his support for the President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African Countries’ proposed military intervention in Niger Republic against the military junta who took over power in the country.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Okupe on Friday on his Twitter handle used the hashtag #WeStandWithTinubuOnNiger while responding to the political situation in Niger Republic. He noted that irrespective of who the president was, Nigerians and political leaders must unite in defense of the country. According to Okupe, President Tinubu is fighting for the enthronement of democracy in West Africa, and it is a commendable act.

He said, “I did not ask that Nigeria should go to war. I condemn the military leadership in Niger; they disrespected the Nigerian President, and demeaned our country by breaking diplomatic relationships with us; even though we initiated a peace move by sending a high-powered delegation consisting of a highly globally respected former Head of State.

Atiku, PDP govs set to commence meeting in Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and the party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, are set to commence a meeting at the Bauchi State Lodge in Abuja.

Source: Vanguard

The meeting is a follow-up to a similar one held at the residence of former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Party chieftain, Chief Tom Ikimi, last Saturday. Although the agenda for the meeting is still shrouded in secrecy, it was learned that the state of the nation and the party will form the major plank of discussions.

So far, Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Edo) have arrived.

Cultist surrenders ammunition as police raid hideouts in Rivers

The police in Rivers State on Friday disclosed that a notorious cultist in the state, General 2man, surrendered his arms and ammunition following repeated raids on their hideouts by operatives.

Source: Punch papers

The state Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nownyi, said this during a news briefing in Port Harcourt. Nownyi said the cultist hails from the Ogbogolo community in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state. He further disclosed that General 2man was the leader of the Green Landers cult group in the area, adding that the police were on the trail of other fleeing gang members.

He stated, “tives of the command on Friday at about 0730hrs, following incessant raid on cultist camps, one General 2man ‘m’ of Ogbologbolo community Ahoada West, leader of the Greenlanders Cult Group, surrendered to the police operatives one AK-47 rifle with six live rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm caliber and two SMG rifles. “Effort has been in place to launch more raids on the hoodlums for the possible recovery of more arms and ammunition in their possession.”

The unqualified contractor installed the elevator that killed Lagos doctor — Medical Guild

The Medical Guild has revealed that the process of installation of the malfunctioned elevator that led to the demise of Dr. Diaso Vwaere was done by a contractor who did not have an elevator system installation certification.

Source: Vanguard

Medical Guild is the umbrella body of all medical doctors in the employment of the Lagos State Government. The Chairman of Guild, Dr. Sa’eid Ahmad, disclosed during a news conference to give an update on the findings of investigative panels on the cause of death of Vwaere. Ahmad said that the contractor, Orivac Engineering, had a general engineering qualification with purported years of experience that did not include elevator installation or maintenance.

He disclosed that the elevator failed to work during its commissioning in June 2021, adding that the contractor attributed it to inadequate power supply from the generator hired for the commissioning. According to him, there are no verifiable maintenance services provided during the first and second installation of the elevator by the installer.

Bash760 (

)