Today’s Headlines: I Stand With President Tinubu On Niger Republic – Labour Party Chieftain Doyin

Doyin Okupe, leader of the Labour Party, says, “I agree with President Tinubu on the situation in Niger Republic.”

Image courtesy of Sahara Reporters.

Doyin Okupe, a former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP)/Peter Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, has voiced his support for the proposed military intervention in Niger Republic against the military junta who took power there, led by President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African Countries.

On Friday, Okupe responded to the political crisis in Niger Republic by tweeting, “We stand with Tinubu on Niger.” He used the hashtag #WeStandWithTinubuOnNiger.

No matter who is president, he said, Nigerians and their political leaders must stand together to protect the country.

Okupe thinks it’s great that President Tinubu is battling for democracy’s triumph in West Africa.

I didn’t ask for a war to break out in Nigeria,” he emphasised. Although we initiated a peace move by sending a high-powered delegation including a highly respected former Head of State, I condemn the military leadership in Niger for disrespecting the Nigerian President and demeaning our country by breaking diplomatic relations with us.

They had the nerve to ignore our peace envoys, and then they severed ties with Nigeria. Who exactly are these mysterious players? I make no apologies for holding this view. When it comes to issues of national importance, I have never been one to hold my tongue. True, because I have the right to express myself freely. I’m past the point where I’d alter my identity for the sake of social acceptance.

That’s why I went against the grain and alienated every political ally I had in the South-West by openly supporting Obi. Obi did not press me or try to convince me to back him. I did not request a kobo and so did not receive one.

It saddens Peter Obi that GSK is leaving Nigeria.

Images courtesy of Guardian Nigeria.

Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, has expressed his disappointment at the decision by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to cease operations in Nigeria after 51 years.

On Saturday morning in Lagos, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the announcement using his official Twitter account.

British pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said Thursday that it will cease operations in Nigeria after 51 years, as reported by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Omongiade Ehighebolo, the company’s spokesperson, said in a statement that the difficulty in obtaining cash was impacting the company’s capacity to keep a steady supply of pharmaceuticals on the market.

According to NAN, GSK has a factory on more than 25 hectares of property in Agbara.

Over a thousand people were employed by the corporation indirectly, while the direct workforce was in the hundreds, and included chemists, microbiologists, biochemists, chemists, dentists and doctors, to name a few.

Source of image: Google

In a petition against Otti, the Coalition urges the Abia PDP gubernatorial candidate to withdraw.

paper Punch provided the photograph.

Okey Ahiwe, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party candidate for governor of Abia State, has been urged by the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders to drop his petition challenging Alex Otti’s victory.

The coalition’s president general, Goodluck Ibem, made the announcement yesterday in Umuahia, stating, “Ahiwe and the former ruling party should allow the people of the state to breathe.”

The governor and the people of the state should not have to deal with his petition challenging the Labour Party candidate’s election.

People who have been waiting for years to see the benefits of democracy from their governors will not put up with any interference with Otti’s mandate.

It’s inexplicable that Ahiwe would deliberately act as a diversion by filing a frivolous petition with the electoral petitions tribunal and preventing the people from taking a deep breath.

In addition, “we call on Ahaiwe, Ikpeazu, and his co-travelers to withdraw this divisive petition against Otti and to return all properties and funds they looted from the government while leaving office,” the statement read.

Abuja Hosts PDP Stakeholders Meeting as Atiku, Obaseki, and Others Fly in

Punch

Prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, are currently gathering at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Two weeks ago, a similar gathering was held at the Abuja home of Tom Ikimi, the country’s former minister of foreign affairs.

Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori and Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri are also on hand.

There will be a gathering of the party’s National Working Committee, caucus members from the National Assembly, and representatives from the party’s Board of Trustees.

