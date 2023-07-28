Today’s Headlines: I spoke With Tinubu About Defending Democracy-Harris, Trump Faces New Charges

I spoke with Tinubu about defending democracy in West Africa – Harris

The Vice President of the United States (US), Kamala Harris said she spoke with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about defending democracy in West Africa and other issues.

Harris disclosed this in the early hours of Friday while she also tweeted that she and Tinubu discussed about the ties between Nigeria and the US.

The phone call between the two leaders came after a coup in Nigeria’s neighbour Niger sacked President Mohamed Bazoum.

“Today, I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria about the strong ties between the Nigerian and American people and our shared work on global and regional issues,” she tweeted.

“These issues are ranging from defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel to promoting digital inclusion and economic growth.”

Trump Faces New Charges, Accused Of Asking Staffer To Delete Camera Footage In Florida Classified Documents Case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump faced new charges on Thursday in a case accusing him of illegally possessing classified documents, with prosecutors alleging that he asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct a federal investigation into the records.

According to Associated Press, the new indictment includes extra charges of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, adding fresh detail to a criminal case issued last month against Trump and a close aide.

The Florida charges came as a surprise at a time of escalating anticipation of a possible additional indictment in Washington over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The latest allegations also make clear the vast, and still not fully known, scope of legal exposure faced by Trump as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024 while fending off criminal cases in multiple cities.

The updated indictment from special counsel Jack Smith centers on surveillance footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, evidence that has long been vital to the case.

Obaseki Hails Victorious Super Falcons

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons for the 3-2 victory over co-hosts, Australia in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brisbane.

The governor, in a statement, said: “It was a nerve-wracking end to an intriguing encounter, but our amazing Super Falcons emerged victorious! Congratulations to our girls for earning a hard-fought three points against the Australian Matildas, who were the bookies’ favorite for the match.

“We are proud of our girls and will be rooting for them as they go for another victory in their next game against Ireland, and secure a place in the knockout phases of the Women’s World Cup.”

House Unveils 134 Standing Committee Chairs, Deputies

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday, inaugurated 134 standing committees, increasing the number by 25 from the 109 in the 9th Assembly.

Abbas, while announcing the committee chairmen, also named their deputies at plenary.He appointed the former chairman of Appropriation, Hon Aliyu Betara as Chairman FCT; former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase as Chairman, Committee on Federal Character; former Majority Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa as Chairman, Petroleum (Upstream).Some of the new committees are Committee on Islamic Pilgrimage Affairs, Committee on Christian Pilgrimage Affairs, Committee on Civil Societies and Development Matters and Committee on Lake Chade.

Committee on Constituency Outreach, Committee on Federal Polytechnics, Committee on Basic Examination Boards, Committee on Legislative Budget and Research. Committee on Industry, Committee on Public Service Matters, Committee on Science Research Institutions, Committee on Public Asset, Committee on Shipping Services.

