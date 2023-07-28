Today’s Headlines: I spoke with Tinubu about defending democracy – Harris, Trump Faces New Charges

I spoke with Tinubu about defending democracy in West Africa – Harris

The Vice President of the United States (US), Kamala Harris said she spoke with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about defending democracy in West Africa and other issues.

Harris disclosed this in the early hours of Friday while she also tweeted that she and Tinubu discussed about the ties between Nigeria and the US.

Recall that Tinubu who is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), condemned the recent unfolding developments in Niger Republic.

He vowed not to tolerate any actions against the West African country’s democratically-elected government.

Trump Faces New Charges, Accused Of Asking Staffer To Delete Camera Footage In Florida Classified Documents Case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump faced new charges on Thursday in a case accusing him of illegally possessing classified documents, with prosecutors alleging that he asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct a federal investigation into the records.

The new indictment includes extra charges of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, adding fresh detail to a criminal case issued last month against Trump and a close aide.

The Florida charges came as a surprise at a time of escalating anticipation of a possible additional indictment in Washington over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The latest allegations also make clear the vast, and still not fully known, scope of legal exposure faced by Trump as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024 while fending off criminal cases in multiple cities.

Inflation, others push Ecobank’s operating expenses to $563m

The group operating expenses of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated rose to $563m in the first half of 2023, representing an 11 percent increase when compared to figures recorded during the same period in 2022.

The bank disclosed this in its half-year financial report released on Thursday.

In terms of revenue, the group reported net revenue of $1,037m, increasing by 14 percent or 38 percent at constant currency.

The net revenue increase was driven by the net impact of higher interest rates on net interest incomes across markets, particularly in the Anglophone West Africa and Central, East, and Southern Africa regions, modest growth in interest-earnings assets, higher fees on cash management and card transactions and episodic income from volatile currency movements in some of our markets.

Its net interest income generated in the first six months of 2023 was $547m, increasing by 11 percent or 34 percent at constant currency, and the net interest margin was 4.9 percent, compared with a net interest income of $493m and a net interest margin of 4.7 percent in the prior-year period.

86 sponsored students cry to Bauchi gov over N139m debts owed Igbinedion Varsity

86 indigent students of Bauchi State, yesterday, cried to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over N139 million debts owed Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Consequently, the distressed students said their certificates had been withheld, pending when they paid their debts.

The students were offered undergraduate scholarships and sponsored by the administration of former governor of the State, Isah Yuguda, in 2014, and were offered courses n medicine, pharmacy, nursing and engineering, among others.

Their plea for intervention by was contained in an open letter addressed to the governor and signed by President of the 86 sponsored Bauchi students of Igbinedion University, Muhammad Umar.

