Today’s Headlines: I Saved Nigeria From Corruption —Buhari, Obasanjo Challenged Olu Agunloye

I saved Nigeria from corruption — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has praised his administration for, according to him, coming on a rescue mission and effectively saving Nigeria from corrupt undertones that were planted to expose its economy to imminent collapse.

He said that the success of the administration in the fight against corruption was unprecedented.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in response to the allegations raised against him by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adokie, over Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID), Paris Club, and the Ajaokuta steel company.

The statement noted that the cases cited by Adoke as a reference point for the Buhari administration’s corruption were cases that originated in a government in which he was the man responsible for the administration of justice.

While noting that the contract and incidental judgement in the P&ID were inherited by his administration, Buhari maintained that, to his credit, he succeeded in stopping its execution even when the previous administration that was responsible for the creation of the liability watched helplessly and exposed Nigeria to over $10 billion in liability.

The statement added: The Paris club saga that Adokie cited as an example of corrupt practises of the Buhari administration is not in any way different in origin and circumstances from the case of P&ID. It was rooted in administrations that predated that of President Muhammadu Buhari. Adoke was a product of the administration that planted the evil foundation and the judgements that resulted therefrom.

“The logical conclusion any reasonable person can draw on P&ID, Paris Club, and Ajaokuta is that President Buhari came on a rescue mission and effectively saved Nigeria from corrupt undertones that were planted to expose its economy to imminent collapse. The success of the Buhari administration in the fight against corruption is unprecedented.

I never authorised Agunloye to award $6bn Mambilla contract to Sunrise, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged Olu Agunloye, the former minister of power and steel, to tell Nigerians where he derived the authority to award a $6 billion contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd in respect of the Mambilla Hydropower Project in 2003.

Sunrise Power is currently in arbitration with Nigeria at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Paris, France, over an alleged breach of contract by the federal government.

In the first arbitration, Sunrise is asking for a compensation of $2.3 billion, claiming it had spent millions of dollars on financial and legal consultants before the contract was jettisoned.

In the second one, the company is asking for a $400 million settlement being the terms of the agreement it entered with the federal government in 2020 to end the arbitration.

NLC declares support for Governor Otti over civil service reform

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Abia state chapter has declared its support for Governor Alex Otti-led government over the ongoing workers verification exercise and other reforms being carried out in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the state chairman, Nweke Pascal Iheme, and the state secretary, Emma Alozie, and made available to journalists in Umuahia, NLC commended the governor for demonstrating a commitment to reposition the civil service.

The NLC also applauded the governor’s pledge to clear the backlog of salary and pension arrears before the end of the year.

The statement read: “His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti has demonstrated his commitment to reposition Abia Civil Service and the welfare of the workers and the pensioners, a commitment which he assured will be achieved before the end of the year.”

The NLC, however, expressed concern over the invitation of many MDAs to appear for verification on the same day, a situation they said has brought avoidable hitches and frustration on the side of the workers and appealed that the number should be reduced.

Banditry: Uba Sani recruits 7,000 vigilantes, orders probe of Kaduna mosque killings

After initiating the training of 7,000 young individuals for recruitment into the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) to address issues of banditry and other security challenges, Governor Uba Sani has ordered security agencies to investigate killings of worshippers at Ikara Mosque and hunt down the culprits.

The governor gave the probe order for the Friday night attack, saying that he would go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book.

The Nation had reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a Mosque at Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of the State, Friday night, killing five worshippers and two others at a different location before escaping into the bush.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Governor Sani described the attack as wicked and barbaric. He therefore directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and go after the perpetrators.

Shehu stated: “The visibly angry Governor vowed to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book. His Government, he said, will not rest on its oars until peace and stability is restored to every part of Kaduna State. His words:

Ibadan Chief Gbolagade seeks unity among Mogajis

An Ibadan Chief, who is also the family head (Mogaji) of Lato Compound in Oke-Labo, Ibadan, Prof. Abiodun Gbolagade has called for unity among all Mogajis in Ibadanland.

He said Mogajis should set aside personal differences and work for the progress and development of Ibadanland.

Speaking in Ibadan at the Alarere residence of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Gbolagade stated that there shouldn’t be factions among the Mogajis who, according to him, represent various compounds and are all potential Olubadan.

According to him, the essence of being a Mogaji is to promote and protect integrity of Ibadan and make sure they work with Olubadan to actualise his policies.

