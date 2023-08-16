Today’s Headlines: I Respect Ganduje Emergence As APC Chair, But It’s Not The Right Decision -Lukman; Peter Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri As Achonu Flags Off Campaign

I Respect Ganduje’s Emergence As APC Chair But It’s Not The Right Decision – Lukman

The former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, believes the decision of the party to elect Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman is incorrect, though he says his loyalty lies with the party.

In his resignation letter dated July 26, 2023, and addressed to the then acting APC National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, the APC stalwart explained that he would rather not become a source of distraction to the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today Tuesday, Lukman reiterated his criticisms of Ganduje’s recent emergence as the APC National Chairman, which the party’s former vice chairman preempted with his resignation last month.

Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri as Achonu Flags off Campaign

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and Barrister Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman, along with other party members, will be present in Owerri as the party commences its governorship campaign. In a press release from the Achonu/Nwulu Campaign Organisation obtained by VANGUARD, it has been announced that the Labour Party’s governorship campaign for the November 11 election in the State will officially start on Tuesday, August 22, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The statement highlights that the focus will shift to Imo State, with a significant gathering of ‘Obidients,’ including new Labour Party members, coming together to support Senator Athan Achonu and his deputy governorship candidate, Honourable Tony Nwulu, as they declare the campaign open.

Achonu, during the inauguration of his campaign coordinating team for the State’s twenty-seven Local Government Areas at his Owerri campaign office, postponed the official campaign kick-off date after consulting with party leaders. The LP governorship candidate said his campaign team is committed to making Peter Obi’s entrance into Owerri reminiscent of the Obi/Datti ‘One-Million-Man March’ witnessed during his presidential campaign across the country.

National Heroes’: Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed “immense sadness” over the tragic loss of officers and soldiers he described as national heroes in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State on Monday.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country,” he said in a personal statement.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

Zamfara Gov Swears In 18 Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios.

Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday, inaugurated 18 newly appointed Commissioners that would constitute the State Executive Council (SEC).

The inauguration ceremony was held at the old Council Chambers, Government House, Gusau, where the new appointees were also assigned portfolios immediately after the oath-taking.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the 18 newly appointed Commissioners are experts drawn from various professions.

He noted that the oath of office was administered on the Commissioners by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu.

The statement read in parts: “Governor Dauda Lawal tasked the newly inaugurated commissioners to double their efforts because they would be assessed by the Key performance index (KPIs).

“The performance index will form the basis of appraising their productivity against the requirements of the job assigned to them by the governor.

