Today’s Headlines: I Remain Unshaken About My Petition Against Gov Abiodun – Suspended LG Boss, Tinubu arrives India ahead of G20 Summit

I Remain Unshaken About My Petition Against Gov Abiodun – Suspended LG Boss

Mr Wale Adedayo, the suspended Chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State has said that he remains unshaken and has no regrets for demanding that Gov Dapo Abiodun allow the local governments in the state to have access to federal allocations meant to develop the grassroots.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abeokuta shortly after his release from the custody of the Department of State Security Services where he spent three days, the suspended chairman said that he was detained on the heels of the petition sent against Gov Abiodun to the security agency wherein he was alleged to have been making inciting comments that could jeopardize public peace.

It will be recalled that Adedayo was suspended last Thursday by seven councillors in his local government for three months over allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement.

He, however, said that he had told the DSS that there was never a time he made any inciting comments other than the letter written to the former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba where he accused Gov Abiodun of not funding the local governments in the state for two years.

Tinubu arrives India ahead of G20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Delhi, the capital of India, where he will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit and engage in other official meetings.

Tinubu arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at about 6:40 pm (2:10 pm Nigerian time), accompanied by some senior government officials

Besides participating in the Summit slated to hold between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10, September 2023, Tinubu also has lined up a number of high-level meetings and engagements with other world leaders and business executives on the sidelines of the Summit.

The President is also expected to meet with the Nigerian community in India.

Earlier in a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed that President Tinubu would be engaging his time in India in various meetings to attract global capital and increase foreign direct investments (FDI) to the country.

“On the sidelines of the Summit, the President will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.

“The CEO Roundtable will be attended by leading industrialists in the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, as well as senior government officials from both countries. The President aims to leverage this platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

Arewa youths stage protest, urge FG not to renew Tompolo’s pipeline surveillance contract.

Members of the Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative and the Arewa Youth Forum, on Monday, staged a protest at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) headquarters in Abuja.

They demanded that the Federal Government not renew a pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security, owned by Mr. Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo.Defying the presence of security operatives, the protestors called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to reconsider renewing the contract, citing rampant financial malfeasance associated with it.

Placards held aloft by protestors bore inscriptions such as ‘Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance Is a Fraud’, ‘President Tinubu, Please Save Nigeria from these Jackals’, and ‘Suspend and Probe NNPC Menchmen’.

Comrade Musa Adebayo, the President of the Arewa Youth Congress, read a statement co-signed by Comrade Usman Saidu, President of the Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative.

They argued that since the contract was awarded to Tompolo, there had been no significant rise in oil production.

“The successes being celebrated are normal production rates before the mayhem of the Niger Delta Avengers,” Adebayo stated.

He further expressed concerns about the efforts to re-award the contract to Tompolo, an ex-militant general.

Palliative Diversion: DSS Apprehends Nasarawa Officials, Other Suspects.

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, said it intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable.

“Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold,” DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement.

Amid the excruciating economic pain suffered by citizens after the removal of petrol subsidy on May 29, 2023, the Federal Government released billions of naira to state government for palliatives to cushion the removal of fuel subsidy.

