Today’s Headlines: I regret campaigning for Obi, LP During Presidential Election – Retired Col Obi; OBJ, CJN, Sultan, Others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola’s anniversary 60th Anniversary

I regret campaigning for Obi, LP during presidential election, says retired colonel

Photo credit: The Nation papers

A74-year-old retired military officer, Chinyere Obi, has expressed regret over her decision to join the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Chinyere, in a chat with journalists, alleged that the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, abandoned her after she was shot by political thugs in Imo State during the presidential election.

The retired colonel said she regretted due to the fact that neither the party nor the former Anambra governor reached out to her after she was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate.

The septuagenarian narrated how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to fund her medical treatment after the incident, noting that she did not expect the party or Peter Obi to pick up her bills but to show solidarity.

She said, “I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound. At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely. As a retired colonel, I have my pension and entitlements. I wasn’t even asking for money. My anger is that nobody reached out, not even one single person came to the hospital at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri to say sorry.

“I fought and campaigned for Obi, for the youths so that Nigeria can change. I have no need for anything, I am a British citizen and my children are all British citizens. I have nothing to lose or gain, I spent N5 million buying rice, visiting people, women across the country.”

Speaking further on how she was attacked, Madam Chinyere said the problem started when she tried to protect a Labour Party’s polling unit agent in her hometown in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to her, on election day, some unidentified political thugs invade by her polling unit and threatened the Labour Party polling unit agent and she tried to intervene.

“The next thing I heard,” she said was “pooh-pooh! There were gunshots on my leg.”

She noted that she is diabetic, adding that the shooting could have led to the amputation of her leg but “nobody from Labour Party, not Abure (referring to LP’s national chairman – Julius Abure) or even Peter Obi sent a word or visited.”

She, however, urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to end insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the Southeast region. She stated that she was confident in the capacity of President Tinubu and was sure he would end the hardship in the country.

Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola’s 60th anniversary

Photo Credit: Vanguard

ABUJA– Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, are among dignitaries scheduled to converge on Ado-Ekiti next Monday to celebrate the 60th Call to Bar anniversary of a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event, include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, among others.

Afe Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University and Vanguard Columnist, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

The event, which will feature a public lecture and book launch, is to celebrate his 60 years as a lawyer.

A statement by the Chairman, Organizing Committee, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, disclosed thar the ceremony being put together by Aare Babalola’s mentees, admirers and beneficiaries, will hold at the Alfa Belgore Hall, Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Primate Elijah Ayodele: I never said Atiku would win presidential election, I only said he’s God’s choice

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has denied predicting that former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar would win the February 25 presidential election.

The cleric clarified that he only stated that Atiku was God’s choice but added that Nigerians might not vote for God’s choice.

He also insisted that peace would elude the South-East of Nigeria until the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is released.

While warning Nigerians to brace up for more challenging times ahead, Primate Ayodele said the sudden removal of fuel subsidy would cause more pain and hardship to the masses.

Tinubu Receives MTN Group Chairman, NCC Boss At Aso Villa

Photo credit: channels television

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received “in audience” the Group Chairman, MTN, Mr Jonas Mcebisi, and his team alongside the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr Umar Garba Danbatta.

Details of the meeting held at the State House in Abuja were not made public as of press time.

Photo credit || Google

