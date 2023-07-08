Today’s Headlines: I Regret Campaigning For APC – Ronke Oshodi; Insecurity: Niger Gov, Bago Orders ‘Stop and Search’

I Regret Campaigning For APC_Ronke

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke, has revealed reason she regretted campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the EndSARS protest that rocked the country in October 2020.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ronke Oshodi slammed the APC-led government for failing on its campaign promises.

Her words; “I felt APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level. So even while we were campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. I wasn’t looking at the money, I was looking at what is going to happen later.

“All that they have been doing, I was thinking eight years cannot fix Nigeria. We all know that. But when the EndSARS protest came up, I was so down.

“I was really really down because our governor was saying three different things at the same time. They said they didn’t kill anybody. But if one person died, fifty people have died with that one person. The people that person is feeding, their parents and siblings.

Insecurity: Niger Gov, Bago Orders ‘Stop And Search’

Niger State Governor, Hon Umar Bago has given an order for stop and search by security operatives to curb insecurity in the state.

The Governor gave the order when he paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Minna, Alh. Dr Umar Farouk Bahago at his palace, in Minna, the state capital in continuation of his Emirates tour.

Commiserating with the Emir on the recent armed robbery attack on his cashier on Tuesday, he assured him that his administration remained committed to ensuring the security of the lives and property of its citizens.

He stated, “We are on top of the situation and the perpetrators will be brought to book. We have also given a marching order for stop and search in the Minna metropolis and other parts of the state.”

Tinubu Hosts Benin Republic President Talon

President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening hosted President Patrice Talon at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting between leaders of the neighbouring countries was the second within two weeks.

President Tinubu hosted Talon in Paris, France, on June 23 during the Summit on New Global Financing Pact signing.

Activist Advises Tinubu Not To Reward Corruption Or Recycle Failure In Choice Of Ministers

KATSINA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged not to reward corruption or recycle failure in his administration, as the former Governor of Katsina State, Rt Hon Aminu Bello Masari deserves no min­isterial appointment.

A Whistle Blower and Hu­man Rights Activist, Comrade Abdulmumini Shehu Sani made this call while address­ing a World Press Conference titled “Why Masari should be probed by the EFCC, ICPC, the National Assembly and Katsi­na State Government” held in Katsina on Wednesday.

Sani said “I address you to­day with a heavy heart as I join millions of Katsina indigenes to lament over the huge loss of finances and other valuable re­sources by Katsina state in the last eight years under Aminu Bello Masari administration.

