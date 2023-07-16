Today’s Headlines: I Never Said I’ll Run In 2027 -Obi; Why Petitions By Atiku, Obi Should Be Dismissed -Tinubu

I Never Said I Will Run In 2027_Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has denied saying that he was not looking forward to running for office in 2027 or commenting on appointees of the Federal Government.

His words: “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place. The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the Federal Government.”

Speaking on his focus and that of the Obidient Movement, he said: “For me, I shall continue to speak on topical national issues recognized news and media outfits. But I certainly will not concern myself with cheap distractive trolls. My focus and that of the Obidient Movement will not derail from the original mission of creating a new Nigeria which we believe is possible.

“Our emphasis has never been on political positions or personal aggrandizement, but on putting the nation on the right footing and deepening our democracy by helping to elevate and empower the downtrodden in our society. That was why our messages during the electioneering campaigns were all issue-driven.”

Tinubu:Why Petitions By Atiku, Should Be Dismissed

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are asking the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to disregard claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and their presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, that it is mandatory for a candidate to score 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared president.

The Nation learnt that the two final addresses were filed on Friday by the Tinubu/Shettima legal team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Describing both petitions as strange and hollow, Tinubu and Shettima argued that neither of the two sets of petitions provided relevant evidence to support the claims of the plaintiffs that the election was not held in compliance with relevant laws or that the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the APC were not qualified to contest the election.

The defendants said the suits could not even be considered as petitions within the context of the nation’s electoral laws as they were strangely not “complaining about election rigging, ballot box snatching, ballot box stuffing, violence, thuggery, vote buying, voters’ intimidation, disenfranchisement, interference by the military or the police, and such other electoral vices.”

Iwuanyanwu To Address Ndigbo In United Kingdom July 22

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, will on Saturday, July 22, address the Ndigbo community in the United Kingdom (UK) during a reception organised for him in North London.

A statement statement issued by the host organization read: “ Ohanaeze Ndigbo (UK) under the leadership of Chief Stanley Okechukwu is delighted to confirm that the President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, would be hosted to an official reception by Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK next Saturday.Chief Iwuanyanu will address Ndigbo during the event.”

Iwuanyanwu would also, while in the UK, attend to his routine yearly medical check-up.

Tinubu To African Leaders: Stand Firm Against Military Coups

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, charged the United Nations (UN) to further firm up its position against unconstitutional power take overs and military coup d’etat, lamenting the prevalence of the unconstitutionality in West Africa.

President Tinubu, who made the call in Nairobi, Kenya, also called on African leaders to respect democracy, rule of law, ensure political stability and disincentivize coup d’etat on the continent.

In his statement at a high-level event organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on the margins of Fifth Mid-Year African Union (AU) Coordination Meeting, the President urged African military institutions and states to recognize and respect the need for democratic renewal.

The Nigerian leader, who is also the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said coups d’état should be discouraged in the continent, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and climate change.

The President, in his statement, presented by Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it was regrettable that West Africa, despite its numerous instruments and mechanisms for promoting democracy and good governance, is leading other regions in the use of unconstitutional means to change governments.

