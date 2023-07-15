Today’s Headlines: I Never Said I’d Contest Again In 2027- Peter Obi, Tinubu Leaves For Kenya On Two-day AU Meeting

I Never Said I’d Contest Again In 2027- Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has dismissed media reports that he is looking forward to running for office in the 2027 presidential elections.

The presidential candidate also denied commenting on appointees of the Federal Government.

Mr Obi, also a former governor of Anambra, made this known in a statement on his official Twitter handle in Lagos on Saturday.

Tinubu Leaves For Kenya On Two-day AU Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, July 15, to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU).

The presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement on Friday, said the President as the Chairperson of ECOWAS would join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which would take place on Sunday, July 16.

FG Distributes 200,000 Broilers To 4000 Poultry Farmers

No fewer than 200,000 broiler day-old chicks have been distributed free to 4,000 poultry farmers under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus also known as the NG-CARES programme in Ondo State.

It was gathered that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Project Coordinator of the Fadama III project in Ondo State, Mr. Olusiji Olatunji, disclosed this during the second tranche of disbursement of the inputs to beneficiary farmers.

Tinubu Meets Ambode

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting comes after the President met with Ambode at the state reception organised for him by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

The perceived return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics reportedly began with Sanwo-Olu’s visit to his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

