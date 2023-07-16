Today’s Headlines: I Never Said I Will Run In 2027—Obi, FG Vows To Recover Stolen Railway Properties

I Never Said I Will Run In 2027—Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has denied saying that he was not looking forward to running for office in 2027 or commenting on appointees of the Federal Government.

His words: “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place. The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the Federal Government.”

FG Vows To Recover Stolen Railway Properties

The federal government has vowed to recover all illegally occupied Nigeria Railway lands and properties nationwide.

The Railway Property Management Company Limited (RPMC), a subsidiary of Nigeria Railway Corporation, disclosed this to journalists recently in Gombe.

The managing director of RPMC, Timothy Zalanga, said the government has set up a task force to actualize the objective.

He stated that the task force would conduct a nationwide audit to recover lands whose records were lost over the years.

“Railway is back to serve Nigerians, and the overall interest of Nigerian people is bigger than that of an individual.

Emefiele: Respect rule of law, NBA, CSOs tell FG

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, human rights activists and members of civil society groups, have urged the Federal Government to strictly adhere to the principle of rule of law, fairness and justice in handling the case against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

They also carpeted the Department of State Services (DSS) for arresting and detaining Emefiele for about a month, asserting that the recent charge of possession of gun and ammunition by the secret police, was political.

Recall that Emefiele was arrested at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on June 10, a day after he was suspended as the governor of the CBN by President Bola Tinubu.

He had since then, remained in custody as the DSS maintained that his detention was based on the order of an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court.

Sit-at-home, Killings: Igbo leaders move strongly against IPOB’s Simon Ekpa

Igbo leaders have called on the Federal Government to begin the extradition of Mr. Simon Ekpa, who is residing in Finland, for allegedly causing killings, and destruction of properties, markets and government facilities in the South-East while enforcing a sit-at-home order.

Interestingly, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, which Kanu leads, has cancelled the sit-at-home since August 2021 and severally disassociated itself from the weekly Monday exercise.

Nevertheless, people and government still associate IPoB with sit-at-home.

There is no denying the fact that there is a huge crack in the leadership of the secessionist group.

Recall that Kanu, the founder and leader of the IPoB, and his followers have openly declared a battle against Ekpa to wrest the group from him.

Also, there have been allegations that the violence being experienced in the South-East states is orchestrated by Ekpa and members of his group.

